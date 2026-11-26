Indraneil Sengupta has worked across Bengali and Hindi cinema, featuring in films such as Kahaani and Satyagraha. But his first major international project, Netflix's Unaccustomed Earth, gave him a new perspective on how productions are run. The actor says the emphasis on time management and discipline in American productions is something the Indian film industry, barring a few top production houses, still has to catch up with. Indraneil Sengupta stars in Unaccustomed Earth with Freida Pinto and Siddharth. (Pic: PR handout) more

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's collection of short stories of the same name, Unaccustomed Earth stars Freida Pinto and Siddharth in lead roles, with Indraneil playing Freida's husband. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, he spoke about working on the show, how the series handles the subject of infidelity and more. Read on:

How did Unaccustomed Earth happen for you? I was approached pretty randomly, but there is an interesting story behind it. I met up with a friend in Kolkata, and we were discussing books. I spoke to him about Unaccustomed Earth and how my favourite short story is ‘Hema and Kaushik’. I told him it would be wonderful if someone made an adaptation of it. It was such a coincidence that within 10 days, I got a call from casting director Tess Joseph saying they wanted to test me for Unaccustomed Earth. Such connections are strange, but they happen.

When playing a man whose marriage turns out very differently than he expected, how do you approach the character without falling into the trap of playing the quintessentially 'wronged husband'? I have to give a lot of credit to the writer and showrunner, Madhuri Shekar. She wove all the short stories from Unaccustomed Earth together into a single interconnected narrative. She wrote my character, Jai Chaudhuri, in a way that gave me the liberty to play him with nuance. It’s very easy to play someone who isn’t a good human being just to justify another character’s actions. But it is far more interesting to play a fundamentally good person who has traits or behaviours that might still be disturbing or problematic for someone else.

Madhuri wrote every character on this show in a gray space — no purely good or bad characters. Everyone is deeply human, which gave me so much room to experiment as the character evolved during filming.

Infidelity can be a tricky subject. How does the show approach this subject without appearing to justify or condemn anyone's actions? In traditional screenwriting — especially what we often see in mainstream Indian projects — there is a tendency to heavily justify a character's actions with an explicit backstory to neatly categorize them as good or bad. But real life doesn't always work like that. Sometimes people act in a specific moment simply because of where they are in life, without needing a thousand explicit reasons to justify it.

This show avoids rigid moralizing. What seems unacceptable from one perspective might look completely different depending on your circumstances. The beauty of this show is that it opens up real conversations. There is no absolute right or wrong.