Weeks after Sony LIV revealed that the spiritual drama will premiere in Hindi on SonyLIV on November 27, Netflix today announced its premiere on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. The caption read, “Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India.”

This year's unexpected blockbuster Hanuman Ansh is taking a different route for its digital release, with the film set to arrive on two streaming platforms in separate languages. The staggered release will give viewers access to the film in six languages across the two platforms.

Hanuman Ansh sequel in the works, producer Anupriya Nagar confirms Producer Anupriya Nagar has confirmed that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh is in the works. Speaking to HT City, she said her main aim behind bringing Neem Karoli Baba's story to the screen was to introduce his life and teachings to younger viewers. “I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj ji’s (Neem Karoli Baba) stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story,” she said.

Anupriya also opened up about the personal investment she made to bring the project to life. She said backing the film was a risk she was prepared to take, having put in money she had saved while studying in the UK. “This was the risk I was willing to take. I earned this money in the three years that I studied in the UK, doing part-time jobs. When I came across Maharaj ji at a beautiful juncture of my life, I just wanted to get into this project,” śhe added.