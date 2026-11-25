Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
Hanuman Ansh goes multilingual on OTT; to release on Netflix in five languages on November 29, two days after SonyLIV
Netflix today announced its premiere on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.
This year's unexpected blockbuster Hanuman Ansh is taking a different route for its digital release, with the film set to arrive on two streaming platforms in separate languages. The staggered release will give viewers access to the film in six languages across the two platforms.
Hanuman Ansh on two streaming platforms
Weeks after Sony LIV revealed that the spiritual drama will premiere in Hindi on SonyLIV on November 27, Netflix today announced its premiere on November 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. The caption read, “Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India.”
Hanuman Ansh sequel in the works, producer Anupriya Nagar confirms
Producer Anupriya Nagar has confirmed that a sequel to Hanuman Ansh is in the works. Speaking to HT City, she said her main aim behind bringing Neem Karoli Baba's story to the screen was to introduce his life and teachings to younger viewers. “I feel like age is just a number. My only focus was to bring Maharaj ji’s (Neem Karoli Baba) stories to the younger audience, to Gen Z. We get to know about such things through foreigners. I myself got to know about him through a foreigner and, being the youth of India, I was ashamed that I was not getting to know about him through his own story,” she said.
Anupriya also opened up about the personal investment she made to bring the project to life. She said backing the film was a risk she was prepared to take, having put in money she had saved while studying in the UK. “This was the risk I was willing to take. I earned this money in the three years that I studied in the UK, doing part-time jobs. When I came across Maharaj ji at a beautiful juncture of my life, I just wanted to get into this project,” śhe added.
What is Hanuman Ansh about?
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film reportedly made over ₹450 crore worldwide during its 90-day theatrical run, despite being produced on a budget of around ₹2 crore.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satya as Neem Karoli Baba and follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young man whose life takes a spiritual turn after his mother's death. Based on the book Divine Detour, the story explores his journey towards faith and the teachings of love, compassion and selfless service associated with the revered saint. The ensemble cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Anil Rastogi, among others.
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