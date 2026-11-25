Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
Shreya Ghoshal serenades, Ayushmann and Sharvari sing along as Yeh Prem Mol Liya album crosses 1 billion views
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the family entertainer is set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal turned the music celebration for Yeh Prem Mol Liya into a sing-along as she performed the film’s title track live, with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari and other cast members joining her on stage. The gathering brought the team together to celebrate the album crossing 1 billion views across digital platforms, just days before the film's theatrical release. Director Sooraj Barjatya, composer Himesh Reshammiya and several members of the cast and crew were also present.
Anupam Kher shares glimpses from the celebration
The evening saw the film's songs take centre stage, with the cast and crew joining in as Shreya performed. Anupam Kher later shared pictures and videos from the celebration on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the musical evening. He expressed his excitement with the words, “ONE BILLION VIEWS! WHAT AN EVENING!” and described it as a night of “Great food, beautiful poetry, wonderful live singing, and the joy of being together with Sooraj ji, Himesh, Shreya Ghoshal and the cast and crew before our film releases tomorrow”.
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Anupam Kher praises Himesh Reshammiya's music
He also praised Himesh for the film's soundtrack, which has already clocked an impressive number of views ahead of its release. He wrote, “Himesh Reshammiya, what beautiful music you’ve given this film! The songs have already gone through the roof. And hearing them sung live in the company of the people who made them made the evening even more special”.
He congratulated the singers, lyricists and choreographer Shabina for their work on the album. Anupam, who has watched the film, added that the celebration made him feel as though he was already attending its success party.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya songs to get a vinyl release
The album's success has also prompted Himesh and his label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, to announce a vinyl release of the film's songs. The move comes before the film's theatrical debut and is a relatively uncommon step for a Hindi film soundtrack. The album includes tracks such as Jhumka Patola, Saawan Aaya Hai, Bulaye Chhathi Maa and Jai Ambe Bol.
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari play the lead roles, while the ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire and Shruti Seth, among others. The family entertainer is set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.
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