Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana are set to bring their wit and humour to The Great Indian Kapil Show. The upcoming episode of the Netflix comedy show will see the two acclaimed actors share anecdotes, exchange playful remarks and showcase their camaraderie. A new promo offers a glimpse of the entertaining episode, including a hilarious exchange about Ashutosh's expertise in Hindi. Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee on The Great Indian Kapil Show. more

Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee on The Great Indian Kapil Show On Wednesday, Netflix released the promo for the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sharing it, the streaming platform wrote in Hindi, “This is just a trailer of laughter; the real entertainment is yet to come, my friend! Watch Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana on The Great Indian Kapil Show on November 28 at 8 pm, streaming exclusively on Netflix.”

The promo opens with Kapil revealing how difficult it was to bring the two actors together for the show. He says, “They are so busy, it took us two months to get them together.” The conversation then turns to Ashutosh's ability to get into the skin of every character he portrays. Joking about how people often say that Ashutosh knows Ravana better than Mandodari herself, Kapil leaves the actor and the others in splits.

The discussion takes a hilarious turn when Manoj shares an observation about Ashutosh. Recalling his friends' candid responses, he explains that whenever someone says, “Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn't that great,” Ashutosh is quick to ask, “Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?” (Is this something to be ashamed of or something to be proud of?). The exchange offers a glimpse of the duo's camaraderie. The promo also features a storytelling round in which Ashutosh begins narrating a story on a serious note, only for Manoj to turn it into a comedy.