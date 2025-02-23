Kaushaljis vs Kaushal review: Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha’s performances make this story about loneliness believable

Keep it simple, stupid. Sitcom fans might guess which show I am quoting this from, but even for those who don’t, this funda works perfectly every time. In the quest to burden our films with multiple things, such as starry cameos, foreign shoot locales, etc., the essence gets lost sometimes. I'm happy to say Kaushaljis vs Kaushal doesn’t fall into that trap and emerges as a good watch. (Also read: Mere Husband Ki Biwi review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet shine in a rom-com low on the laughs) Kaushaljis vs Kaushal review: Ashutosh Rana and Sheeba Chadha in a still from the film.

What is Kaushaljis vs Kaushal about

Directed by first-timer Seema Desai, the story makes you think: how would you react if your grown-up parents suddenly decided to divorce each other over incompatibility issues?

Yug Kaushal (Pavail Gulatie), who is ashamed of his small-town roots, gets fed up with his parents, Sahil and Sangeeta (Ashutosh Rana and Sheeba Chadha), fighting all the time. In a tense moment, he suggests that his generation decides to ‘move on’ if there are issues. The couple likes the idea, and they decide to divorce. Naturally, Yug’s world is rocked, more so because the girl he wants to marry- Kiara Meena Bansal (Isha Talwar)- wants a happy ‘unbroken’ family. How will he break the news to her? Can he stop the divorce? This forms the rest of the story.

What works

It’s a confident debut for the director because talking about ‘Gen Z’ and its beliefs is a slippery slope. It can very quickly spiral into being a sermon, which bores the viewers. Kaushaljis vs Kaushal (it’s a mouthful, yes) reaches that zone towards the climax, but until then, it’s mostly a breezy ride. Shot completely in Noida and Kannauj, the story captures the sleepiness of small towns pretty well.

The pace is good, and the story flows naturally without hiccups. The cast shares good chemistry with each other, which keeps you interested. Ashutosh and Sheeba, being the experienced actors they are, are believable from the word go as the couple are frustrated at not being able to achieve their respective dreams. Seemaa, who is also responsible for the story here, also beautifully weaves in the Empty nest syndrome. The loneliness parents feel once their kids move out will hit home hard.

What doesn’t connect, is the climax, which isn’t too effective. As for the performances, Ashutosh seamlessly fits into the ‘father’ mould now. After Loveyapa, this one sees him as a qawwali lover, and even if his playback sequences aren’t too convincing, he makes it work. Same for Sheeba. Pavail handles his role well. Isha’s role doesn’t have much of an impact.

Brijendra Kala and Gresha Kapoor, as friends of the couple, do well. The music goes with the story, but you forget it the moment the film gets over.

Overall, Kaushaljis vs. Kaushal is a harmless, beautiful watch. Don’t click on ‘play’ expecting a lot—you will be surprised with what you get. It’s a small film with a big heart. Now streaming on Jio Hotstar.