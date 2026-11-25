Jayson revealed that being part of an adaptation of an iconic show was not intimidating but an enjoyable experience. He said, "I mean, if you love your job, then if you love your work, if you love your job, I don't think anything becomes intimidating. It becomes more like a challenge that you take for yourself, and it's how you challenge yourself. Yes, I had a ton of fun with Nawaz Bhai (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) because he's a gem of a person, and there was a house full of actors, right? So there's a lot of give and take. That happens. So more than more intimidation, it's, it was fun, man."

Amid the criticism, Jayson Thaam, who plays a key role in the show, has responded to the trolls. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about being part of Dr Hassan and shared his reaction to people criticising the adaptation based on its teaser alone.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to step into the world of medical mysteries with Dr Hassan , an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed medical drama House. The actor takes on the role inspired by Hugh Laurie's iconic portrayal of the brilliant yet unconventional Dr Gregory House in the original series. However, even before the show has reached audiences, its teaser has sparked a debate online. While some are excited about India's own take on the popular medical drama, others have dismissed it as a “cheap knockoff”, questioning the need for an adaptation when the original series is already available to watch in India.

Responding to those criticising the show after watching its teaser, Jayson pointed out that Dr Hassan is not an exact replica of House. He said, "Have they watched the series? It's not out yet. And many of the cases are based on the Indian medical system, like cases, Indian cases. We weren't stuck to the American cases. Whatever you see over there, they are their medical cases, right? We are taking case from here. So a lot of things will be relatable once you watch the series. People have a lot of free time and will say whatever they want to."

He added that neither he nor the team was bothered by people calling the show a “cheap knockoff”. He said, "If that's what you feel, then God help you man. Watch the series and then you'll understand why Dr Hassan is going to be Dr Hassan."

Jayson also recalled that he was unaware of House when he auditioned for the role. It was only when he was rehearsing his audition lines that his wife, who had watched the original series, noticed similarities. That was when he learnt that Dr Hassan was an adaptation of House. The actor was subsequently asked to watch the show, and he said he loved it. He added, "It's so cool and I am just thanking my stars that I am a part of this."

When asked whether he believed Dr Hassan could live up to the legacy of House and meet audience expectations, Jayson remained optimistic. He said, "I will stay positive. Yes, absolutely. It has its own flavour, and it's very relatable to the Indian audience."