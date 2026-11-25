Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Dr Hassan actor Jayson Thaam says House's Indian adaptation has its own flavour, hits back at critics: ‘God help them’
Jayson Thaam says viewers should watch Dr Hassan before judging it as a 'cheap knockoff' of the American show House.
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to step into the world of medical mysteries with Dr Hassan, an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed medical drama House. The actor takes on the role inspired by Hugh Laurie's iconic portrayal of the brilliant yet unconventional Dr Gregory House in the original series. However, even before the show has reached audiences, its teaser has sparked a debate online. While some are excited about India's own take on the popular medical drama, others have dismissed it as a “cheap knockoff”, questioning the need for an adaptation when the original series is already available to watch in India.
Amid the criticism, Jayson Thaam, who plays a key role in the show, has responded to the trolls. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about being part of Dr Hassan and shared his reaction to people criticising the adaptation based on its teaser alone.
Jayson Thaam talks about Dr Hassan
Jayson revealed that being part of an adaptation of an iconic show was not intimidating but an enjoyable experience. He said, "I mean, if you love your job, then if you love your work, if you love your job, I don't think anything becomes intimidating. It becomes more like a challenge that you take for yourself, and it's how you challenge yourself. Yes, I had a ton of fun with Nawaz Bhai (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) because he's a gem of a person, and there was a house full of actors, right? So there's a lot of give and take. That happens. So more than more intimidation, it's, it was fun, man."
Responding to those criticising the show after watching its teaser, Jayson pointed out that Dr Hassan is not an exact replica of House. He said, "Have they watched the series? It's not out yet. And many of the cases are based on the Indian medical system, like cases, Indian cases. We weren't stuck to the American cases. Whatever you see over there, they are their medical cases, right? We are taking case from here. So a lot of things will be relatable once you watch the series. People have a lot of free time and will say whatever they want to."
He added that neither he nor the team was bothered by people calling the show a “cheap knockoff”. He said, "If that's what you feel, then God help you man. Watch the series and then you'll understand why Dr Hassan is going to be Dr Hassan."
Jayson also recalled that he was unaware of House when he auditioned for the role. It was only when he was rehearsing his audition lines that his wife, who had watched the original series, noticed similarities. That was when he learnt that Dr Hassan was an adaptation of House. The actor was subsequently asked to watch the show, and he said he loved it. He added, "It's so cool and I am just thanking my stars that I am a part of this."
When asked whether he believed Dr Hassan could live up to the legacy of House and meet audience expectations, Jayson remained optimistic. He said, "I will stay positive. Yes, absolutely. It has its own flavour, and it's very relatable to the Indian audience."
About Dr Hassan
Produced by Banijay Asia for JioHotstar, Dr Hassan brings the format of the much-loved medical series House to India. The adaptation is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studios Group, and places the story in an Indian setting, with its own cultural references, relationships and everyday situations. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu. The show is set to premiere on JioHotstar on December 11.
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