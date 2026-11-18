Nawazuddin plays Dr. Hassan, a doctor whose ability to identify rare and complicated medical conditions makes him stand out. While his diagnostic skills are exceptional, his behaviour and approach to those around him are anything but conventional. The series combines medical cases with humour and the personal equations between its characters, giving the story a different flavour from a typical hospital drama.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is stepping into the world of medical mysteries with Dr. Hassan, JioHotstar's Indian adaptation of the popular international series House. The streaming platform has released the first teaser of the show, which also stars Dia Mirza and is set to premiere on December 11. The teaser offers a glimpse of Nawazuddin as a doctor who can solve some of the most complicated medical cases but is far from being an ordinary medical professional.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on finding Dr. Hassan's character Alok Jain, Head, Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, spoke about bringing the internationally recognised format to Indian audiences. He said, “At JioHotstar, every story we commission has to be bold, a little unconventional and true to who we are as a country. Great characters travel, but they truly come alive when they are rooted in the world of the audience watching them. House gave the world one of television's most unforgettable characters, and with Dr. Hassan, we wanted to reimagine that spirit through an Indian lens, with its own humour and humanity. We asked ourselves what this story would look like if it were born here, and the answer lay in going truly local, in the conversations, relationships and rhythms of everyday Indian life. We believe the most specific stories are the ones that resonate most widely, and that conviction guides every story we choose to tell.”

For Nawazuddin, some of his childhood memories helped him connect with the character. Talking about what drew him to the role, he said, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I'm grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It's rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, spoke about the responsibility of adapting a series that has already found audiences across the world. He said, "House has been loved by audiences around the world for years, so adapting it for India is something we've approached with care. Dr. Hassan is our Indian take on that story, told in a manner that will resonate with Indian audiences. At its heart is a truly singular character: sharp, flawed, often difficult, and impossible to ignore. Bringing him to life needed a creative team and cast that could balance gripping medical mysteries with wit and emotional depth, and Nawazuddin is an actor who brings real depth to everything he does. With Rohan Sippy at the helm, we feel the show is in good hands. This project also reflects the flourishing partnership between Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal, and the continued relationship between Banijay and JioHotstar. We're grateful to both for their trust, and we hope audiences enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."