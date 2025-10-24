Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay, Nawaz would be reduced to side roles in big films, says Rohan Sippy: 'On OTT, they are leads'

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy began his journey on the big screen with successful films like Kuch Naa Kaho and Bluffmaster before he made his home on streaming with critically acclaimed shows such as Criminal Justice, Mithya, and Duranga. Coinciding with the release of his latest show—Search: The Naina Murder Case—Sippy spoke to HT about the medium, its advantages, and more. Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddqui have worked together in films like Chittagong and Gangs of Wasseypur.

How OTT differs from films

“This is a medium for characters. The more you see and relate, the more you are drawn into their world,” says Rohan Sippy, when asked how he would differentiate between films and streaming beyond just the runtime.

Giving an example of how he made the cop character in Search (played by Konkona Sen Sharma) more human, he explains, “One thing I really pushed for is to have her mother’s character. It just completes you as a human being. She is a daughter and a mother at the same time. I don’t think there’s a need to be overtly masculine or be a man. You are anyway in a man’s world. The tone seems right.”

OTT gives chances to actors

Over the course of his career on OTT, the filmmaker has worked with some stellar actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah, none of whom are Bollywood A-listers, but still lead shows on streaming. “So many great actors are getting opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t,” Sippy agrees, while talking about the streaming scene in India. “I have had the opportunity of working with many of them, like Kay Kay (Menon), Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They would probably be reduced to a supporting role in big films. But here, they are leads now,” he says.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Highgate Entertainment, and directed by Rohan Sippy, Search: The Naina Murder Case is currently streaming on JioHotstar.