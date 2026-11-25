Ayushmann Khurrana on showing toxic love for what it is

He said he wants the films he chooses to make to convey the right message. According to him, a character who behaves toxically should not be presented as an ideal romantic partner. He feels this is an important part of his responsibility as an artist. “But I really believe the kind of films that I have done, the messaging should be correct, and the toxic person should be labelled as a negative guy. I think these are the basics I believe in as an artist. But as I said, there is a film for every kind. To each his own, I think. It's not my kind, but there are actors who want to do that. There is a huge audience for that," he said. “I am somebody who will say no to a film even if I feel the film is a hit. I have done that in the past. Films have to resonate with my core”.