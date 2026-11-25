Filmmaker Ritesh Batra, who earned international acclaim with his debut feature The Lunchbox (2013), is currently shooting his next, Long Years Ago, in Mumbai. The comedy, set in 1991, brings together Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with French actor Mélanie Laurent. “I wrote it sometime back and sent it to actors I love, and everyone’s timing aligned. For a decade, I talked to Vidya and Melanie about working together. Saif fits in perfectly, he’s funny and super smart,” says Batra, adding, “We are shooting on a 35mm film camera, not digital.” Ritesh Batra

Interestingly, an email with the subject line ‘Dinner In Bombay’ got Laurent, known for Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Now You See Me (2013), on board. “Melanie and I have been friends; she had told me she’s travelled in India and would love to work here,” shares Batra, adding, “She read the email and was on board in 10 days. She shot at Elephanta Caves and the Gateway of India just a few days ago, and managed to keep it a secret.”

The filmmaker is also excited about his other projects. He says, “Last year we launched The Lunchbox as a stage musical, we are going to Broadway London next year. I’m also working on March to the Sea, starring Himesh Patel, who was also part of The Odyssey. I recently directed the first two episodes of Unaccustomed Earth, so it’s been a busy time.”