Gaurav Saigal has over two decades of experience in reporting on public policy, governance, politics, and social issues and extensively covers developments in Uttar Pradesh, including state politics, government policies, infrastructure, the economy, environmental issues, and public administration. He has worked across locations and worked with various media organisations. He has travelled across the state for news reporting. He produces fact-based, balanced, and insightful reports that explain the impact of policy decisions on citizens. He has reported on a wide range of significant stories, from legislative proceedings and elections to development projects, wildlife conservation, and governance reforms. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His articles regularly provide readers with context and analysis on key issues shaping Uttar Pradesh and the nation. He is consistent in field reporting and in-depth coverage of public affairs. His journalism is characterised by clarity, credibility, and a focus on issues of public interest. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His content is characterised by an emphasis on factual reporting, official data, and policy analysis, often explaining the impact of government decisions on citizens and institutions.
No point in contesting fewer than 100 seats: Congress UP in charge on alliance talks with SP
Rajendra Pal Gautam called Akhilesh Yadav’s comments on 26 seats irresponsible, saying Congress had not agreed to that figure.
Uttar Pradesh Congress in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said there is no point in contesting fewer than 100 of 403 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly elections due early next year. He said Uttar Pradesh is a collective priority for the alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“There is no point in having seats less than a triple digit. We want Akhilesh [Yadav] to be the chief minister, but also want Congress to grow in the state. They [SP] gave us 107 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, and that is why we are discussing all 403 seats and not any other figure.”
The comments came a day after a key part of Yadav’s post on social media focused on the 26 seats discussed on Tuesday based on the Congress’s priority list. Yadav asked the Congress to go beyond these 26 and “mark and send all other potential seats” from its wish list. He said once that is done, both parties can sit together, examine each constituency and the proposed candidate, and decide based on who is better placed to win.
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The SP also declared five candidates. Among them, four are with SP and one with the BJP. This announcement came after two days of seat-sharing talks.
Gautam called Yadav’s statement irresponsible. “The statement is not just irresponsible but seems to be instigating Congress leaders. They should have waited for some time before making any statement. There is no formula of 26 seats.”
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Congress lawmaker Imran Masood said they are in the middle of discussions and never asked for 26 seats. “We are not beggars. This move does not contribute to the goal of defeating the BJP.”
Gautam called for mutual trust for alliance talks to go ahead. “How will talks go ahead if seats will be declared in such a manner? We would not leave five seats in further discussions. Without mutual trust, how will discussions go, and why should we discuss at all?” he asked. “If this is the manner of declaring candidates under the alliance, why did we meet for hours.”