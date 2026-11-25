Uttar Pradesh Congress in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said there is no point in contesting fewer than 100 of 403 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly elections due early next year. He said Uttar Pradesh is a collective priority for the alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The SP also declared five candidates. Among them, four are with SP and one with the BJP. (PTI) more

“There is no point in having seats less than a triple digit. We want Akhilesh [Yadav] to be the chief minister, but also want Congress to grow in the state. They [SP] gave us 107 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, and that is why we are discussing all 403 seats and not any other figure.”

The comments came a day after a key part of Yadav’s post on social media focused on the 26 seats discussed on Tuesday based on the Congress’s priority list. Yadav asked the Congress to go beyond these 26 and “mark and send all other potential seats” from its wish list. He said once that is done, both parties can sit together, examine each constituency and the proposed candidate, and decide based on who is better placed to win.

UP elections 2027 LIVE Updates: ‘Congress will get all seats it can win’, says Akhilesh amid alliance talks