West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday directed cinema hall owners in the state to allot prime-time slots to “Sadhak Bamakhyapa”, a newly released Bengali movie on the spiritual journey of the 19th-century Tantric saint and mystic. West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari met the film exhibitors and film distributors in the state. (PTI File) more

The decision came days after a section of cinema hall owners in the state announced that the screening of the Bengali movie would be discontinued from November 27 to make way for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The Bollywood movie is set to release in theatres on Friday.

“We are very happy. The chief minister has directed cinema hall owners to screen the movie. No exhibitors can deny space to the movie,” Sayantan Ghosal, director of the Bengali movie, told the media.

In an earlier statement, the makers of “Sadhak Bamakhyapa” had called the discontinuation of the movie's theatrical run “disheartening”.

“The decision to discontinue the theatrical run of Sadhak Bamakhyapa from this Friday is an extremely disheartening one for us, especially when the film has been receiving such overwhelming love and appreciation from audiences,” said an earlier statement by the film’s makers.

It also said that since the film’s release on November 20, it has received an encouraging response, with audiences turning out in significant numbers and several shows recording houseful occupancy, even on weekdays.

“However, with the upcoming release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, produced by Rajshri Productions and distributed by YRF, we have been informed by exhibitors about the challenges of accommodating adequate shows for Sadhak Bamakhyapa from this Friday,” it had said.

CM's intervention On Tuesday, Adhikari met the film exhibitors and film distributors in the state. The issue came up during the meeting.

“It is not just a question of screening the movie Sadhak Bamakhyapa. He directed cinema hall owners to screen at least one Bengali movie during the prime time. He also warned that the license of the cinema halls would be cancelled if Bengali movies are not allotted space,” Rudranil Ghosh, actor and BJP MLA, told the media after the meeting.

“Bengali cinema got a new life after today’s meeting because of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari,” an SVF spokesperson said.