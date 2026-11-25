Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the government wanted the 16 students suspended by the Sanskrit university in Kalady, Ernakulam district, to be allowed to write their examinations, after the Kerala High Court set aside their suspension. Let suspended varsity students write exams, govt won’t ruin their future: Keralam CM more

Satheesan, addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting chaired by him, said the government had not expressed any view before the Kerala High Court on the students' suspension or the subsequent protest at the university.

"We said we will implement the court orders. The university has gone in appeal against the court order. The government has no role in it," he said.

The Kerala High Court had on Monday set aside the suspension of 16 students of the university and directed it to conduct a separate examination for them.

The university has appealed against the order.

"The government has not expressed any view in the matter. We are of the view that the students should be allowed to write the exams. The government is not in favour of ruining the future of the students," Satheesan said.

He said he would have spoken directly to the protesting students, but it would have been inappropriate to do so as the matter was pending before the court.

The CM said the government had no objection to the students holding protests and believed they should not be prevented from writing examinations for agitating.

"But protests have a method. Barging into syndicate meetings is not it," he said.

The students were suspended over their alleged assault on Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas during an SFI-led protest against the lack of facilities on the campus.

They were accused of staging a "mock cremation" of Thomas, manhandling her and attempting to damage university property.

Following their suspension, some of the students were prevented from appearing for examinations.

Satheesan claimed that during the tenure of the previous vice-chancellor of the university in Kalady, several protesting students had been denied permission to write examinations.

"During the time of the previous government, protesting students were suspended and then dismissed. It was a fight between two groups of students, one of which was the Students Federation of India . The students of the other group were suspended and then dismissed, ruining their future," he claimed.

He alleged that those responsible for the action were now supporting the protest by the Kalady university students, adding, "There is nothing wrong with doing that."

Responding to a question on the demand by the family of late former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu for a CBI probe into his alleged suicide, Satheesan said the government was also in favour of such an investigation but needed to examine certain legal implications before taking a decision.

The CM said there was a legal opinion that the plea for a CBI probe in the matter had been rejected at every level, including by the Supreme Court.

"We will decide on it after examining the legal implications. The government's view is to hand over the probe to the CBI as sought by the family," he said.

Babu had allegedly died by suicide following corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya at his farewell function.

Divya, who allegedly attended the send-off function without an invitation, had criticised Babu for delaying approval for a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months. She had remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden clearance.

Babu was subsequently found dead at his official residence on October 14, 2024.

Divya was later arrested, released on bail and was stripped of her position in the district panchayat.

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