Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said no power in the world wants India to progress, as global powers believe in the principle of the 'survival of the fittest', but India wants to help even those nations that hate it. No global power wants India to progress, but it is ready to help even those that hate it: Bhagwat more

He was speaking at the inauguration of the fifth Padmaa Festival in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was the chief guest.

Local organisation Gyanyajnah Foundation has organised the three-day Padmaa Festival, which brings together Padma awardees from diverse fields to interact with people.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said the world is in a strange situation.

"No power in the world wants India to progress because these powers seek to retain their dominance and believe in the principle of 'survival of the fittest'.

"They keep everyone under pressure. This is how they are considered powerful and able to boss people around. If India grows, these powerful people's 'shops' will shut because India wants to help everyone," he said.

He listed some of the countries to which India had extended a helping hand.

Bhagwat said, "India helps its neighbours when they are in need, even if they hate it. When the Maldives was in trouble, India transported water. India provided financial assistance to economically distressed Sri Lanka. India helps Nepal when it faces environmental problems and also assists Bangladesh. We have also helped Pakistan during floods and earthquakes."

India believes that the use of power lies in protecting the weak and bringing peace. "This is India," he said.

The RSS chief said the younger generation was free from the influences of slavery.

"If someone speaks genuinely, the youth are prepared to stand behind him. They hate lies and want to make their country great. The youth are thinking this way in every aspect," he said.

Bhagwat also said that good work should be emulated to achieve one's goals.

"We should have faith in people who are doing good and not question their motives. Their work is worth emulating. If someone has done something out of self-interest, we should set aside that motive and follow their work. The next generation should take up their work, which will give them satisfaction."

Bhagwat said that the Padma awardees had worked with great determination.

"These people in our society have worked with a high-minded determination, made efforts and brought about changes in the lives of lakhs of people. No matter how much they have earned, the satisfaction they have gained is incomparable. This event has given people here an opportunity to interact with such individuals," he said.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Manthan Hall of MIT Campus located on Beed Bypass Road in the city. Interactive sessions involving the Padma Shri awardees will take place at the Manthan Hall, according to the organisers.

In his address, Gen Chauhan said the youth will be the biggest contributors to and beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"If we want to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the youth will make the biggest contribution and will also be its biggest beneficiaries. Fulfilling this dream is the responsibility of everyone. We have to learn from our past successes and bring our intellectual energy to the fore," he said.

He also said that developed countries could create obstacles in a country's path to development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.