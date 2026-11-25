The action follows widespread backlash over a purported clip from Maheshwari’s stand-up performance in which he allegedly made disrespectful remarks about the sindoor tradition observed by women during Chhath Puja.

According to the Patna Police, the FIR was registered on November 24 under various sections of the BNS and the IT Act, after concerns that the comments could affect social harmony and create hostility between communities.

An FIR has been registered at Patna cyber police station against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari, popularly known as @Almostyash on YouTube, over “derogatory and objectionable” remarks about women in Bihar.

What did Yash Maheshwari say in his apology over the Chhath Puja joke?

What did Yash Maheshwari say in his apology over the Chhath Puja joke?

Where was the FIR against Yash Maheshwari filed, and what sections were cited?

Where was the FIR against Yash Maheshwari filed, and what sections were cited?

The comments triggered sharp criticism from social media users and political leaders, with several demanding legal action. The comedian later issued an apology.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi condemned the comedian’s remarks, calling them a “vile assault” on India’s cultural and women’s dignity. He said mocking the festival and ridiculing married women’s sindoor under the guise of comedy was unacceptable.

“I strongly urge the Bihar Police, Delhi Police and all concerned law-enforcement agencies to take immediate cognisance, register appropriate cases and ensure the strictest action permissible under law against Yash Maheshwari. Constitutional freedoms always come with responsibility,” he posted on X.

BJP leader and activist Ritu Jaiswal also took to X to demand an FIR against the comedian in every district of Bihar, expressing her objection to his remarks about Chhath Puja and the devotees.

She said, “Legal action against him should be so strict that he realises his mistake and witnesses the grandiosity of our festival at the next Chhath. We will not tolerate anyone maligning the faith and identity of this festival.”

While the Patna Police didn't mention any remarks on Chhath Puja, the comedian did say in his apology that he shouldn't have spoken about Bihar's cultural practices.

ALSO READ: Comedian Yash Maheshwari Instagram account unvailable amid controversy over remarks on Bihari women and Chhath Puja

“In connection with derogatory and objectionable comments about women from Bihar made on the social media platform YouTube through the channel @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) on 24.11.2026, an FIR has been registered at Patna Cyber Police Station under Case No. 1550/26, dated 24.11.2026, under Sections 75(1), 79, 351, 352 and 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act," Patna Police said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“The FIR was registered after the matter was taken seriously in view of concerns that the objectionable comments about women from Bihar in the aforementioned video/content could affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities.”

The case is being investigated by the Patna cyber police station.