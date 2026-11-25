Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has apologised after facing backlash over his remarks about Bihari women’s sindoor tradition during Chhath Puja. A clip from his stand-up performance drew criticism on social media, with several people accusing him of making disrespectful comments about the cultural practice. Yash Maheshwari issues apology after controversial joke. (YouTube/@Almostyash) more

The remarks also prompted calls for legal action against the comedian, with political leaders and social media users objecting to his joke.

Yash Maheshwari apologises after Chhath Puja joke In a video shared on his YouTube channel last night, Maheshwari said that he should not have made comments about Bihar's cultural traditions.

Introducing himself as a stand-up comedian, he said, "Recently, I uploaded a video in which I was talking about certain cultural aspects of Bihar. I think I should not have done that. I completely stand by that, and I apologise. I should not have made those comments in that manner."

He said he had no intention of hurting anyone's religious sentiments or offending those who celebrate the festival, adding that he was 100% in the wrong for making that joke.

"It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments, any festival or anyone's feelings in any way. But I am not sure how it was portrayed, and perhaps it was entirely my mistake that it came across that way. I genuinely accept my mistake," he added.

Maheshwari also said he would be more careful about the content he puts out and would try not to repeat the mistake.

Watch his full apology video here.

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What sparked the backlash against Yash Maheshwari? The backlash followed a clip from his stand-up performance, titled Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy, which began to circulate on social media earlier this week.

Maheshwari was criticised for making a vulgar joke about the long streak of sindoor traditionally worn by married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja. Many viewers objected to the remarks, saying they were disrespectful towards women and the religious significance of the festival.

BJP leader and activist Ritu Jaiswal took to X to demand an FIR against the comedian in every district of Bihar, expressing her objection to his remarks about Chhath Puja and its devotees.

In his apology video, Maheshwari said he hoped to learn from the incident and avoid making similar mistakes.

"The most I can do right now is apologise to everyone whose sentiments have been hurt. I genuinely want to say sorry once again to anyone who was offended. I hope I learn from this and do not make similar mistakes in the future," he said.