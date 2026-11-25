Quite appropriately, the turnaround in the form of Jeev Milkha Singh has got something to do with ‘turn’. Jeev Milkha Singh has been a picture of consistency on the senior Tours since August. Picture by Joy Chakravarty. more

After a mediocre outing at the ISPS Handa Senior Open in July, the Indian legend, who now plies his trade mainly on the competitive Legends Tour in Europe and the Seniors Tour in Japan, was practicing at Sunningdale Golf Club, where he is a member. Midway through the session, he felt a slight change in his stance made him feel more comfortable when standing over the ball.

Jeev has built his career on a swing that is considered one of the more unorthodox ones in the game, and the change was probably something the purists won’t prescribe. That said, the idea came after watching a video of someone who is universally regarded as the finest technician in the history of golf – Ben Hogan.

The ‘Mechanical Man’ emphasised that the turn of the lower body was one of the most critical elements of a golf swing, and that it became even more important as one grows older.

Whoever said you can’t teach an old dog a new trick was wrong. Dead wrong.

Instead of distributing his weight evenly on both legs at address, Jeev slightly shifted it to his left leg.

The four-time champion on the DP World Tour and two-time Asian Tour Order of Merit champion could immediately feel a marked difference in his ball striking, just because he was able to turn better.

What has followed since then is a string of consistent performances. In the last two Legends Tour events in the UK and Vietnam, he finished third and second and improved to 12th in the Order of Merit. On the Japan Tour, he has already secured his card for the next season, never finishing outside the top-20 in his last six starts, including three top-seven results.

Jeev is now in Cambodia for the last two events of the Legends Tour. He spoke to Fairways and Greens about his game and other issues in Indian golf…

It’s been some exceptional results lately, Jeev. Tell us about the change you made late in July? So, just after the Senior British Open, I was practicing at Sunningdale with my coach, Amritinder, and my caddie, Surya. And I found that if I stand in a certain way on the golf ball, I can turn my body well. Basically, my left leg is a little bent, but the right leg is kind of straight.

I started hitting the ball better immediately, and both Amritinder and Surya said, if I am comfortable with it, and if I can repeat it, why not?

I tried it for a couple of weeks and it worked. Sometimes I didn’t feel comfortable, but they insisted I stick with it. I felt more solid on my left side, so I could turn against my left side. It’s just what Ben Hogan used to say that you should be able to turn your body after the age of 45 very well.

Is this for both woods and irons? And has it made any impact on your distance? Yes, for both. I am not hitting it any longer, but I am consistently hitting it well. That’s the important thing… the strike is solid.

Obviously, you also need to supplement this with physical training. Yes, I do a lot of exercises. I have to, since I am not getting any younger. I do my yoga twice every day to maintain flexibility. I try to go to the gym three times a week to maintain my muscle mass.

What’s the plan this year, Jeev? And how is 2027 shaping up for you? I am 12th in the Order of Merit on the Legends Tour and I want to finish inside the top-10 after the remaining two events. That’s important for me because it will get me into the US Seniors Open, the Senior PGA Championship and the Champions Tour event in Portugal. I am already exempt to the Senior Open Championship based on my DP World Tour earnings for the next seven years.

If all goes well, I will play these four events on the Champions Tour. If I need to make my card there, I will have to Monday qualify, or get an invite, for three more events to meet my minimum there. I love playing in the US, so that definitely is a big goal for 2027. If not, I will concentrate on the Legends Tour and also play my minimum in Japan.

I still want to play a few Asian Tour events with the younger lot. But I will pick and choose my venues. I know that I don’t stand a chance against these boys on longer courses. And yet, I am 100 per cent confident that I can win at least one more title on the Asian Tour.

Before my playing days are over, I want to win a major championship. I couldn’t do it in my younger days, but winning one of the Senior majors would make up for that regret.