Many families staged a protest outside banquet halls in South Delhi's Sainik Farm, complaining that police sealing the venues led to last-minute cancellations and weddings being postponed indefinitely. Senior Delhi police officials said they sealed seven of the venues by Tuesday afternoon. (Hindustan Times/ Representational) more

This comes days after the Delhi high court directed civic authorities in the national capital to act against banquet halls operating in the area without valid permissions.

On November 19, the high court gave directions while hearing a petition by a local organisation complaining about illegal marriage venues and banquet halls – those without any fire safety clearance or statutory permissions from the MCD. The judge noted that, for the safety of the people attending the functions at the venues, there should be an immediate suspension of events and commercial activities.

The court also noted that these places can resume hosting events once they get necessary approvals.

On Monday and Tuesday, as the Delhi Police began sealing banquet halls, allegedly without prior notice, many families who had pre-booked these venues were left shocked, as they had no venue and had lost all their money in deposits and other wedding expenses.

Senior police officials said they sealed seven of the venues by Tuesday afternoon.

What the affected families say Ravita Saha was supposed to get married on Tuesday but was instead found protesting outside the venue. Her father, Ram Lakhan Saha, said, “We had put in all our money and all of the arrangements were done. She was supposed to get married today. Now, what do I tell all my family members, in-laws, and the groom? My daughter is broken. Her wedding procession was ready, but we had nowhere to go.”

Another woman, Aarti Singh, said, “My wedding is supposed to happen in 10 days. We had to pay for everything three months back only. Now, on Tuesday, we found the venue being locked and sealed. We had no idea. My parents are trying, but we haven't been able to find another venue. The venue people also didn’t inform us. They are not even giving a refund. Also, it's peak wedding season in Delhi. Where will I get married now?”

The families marched from the W lane in Sainik Farm, where most of the venues had been sealed.

Indira Singh, 50, also participated in the protest as her daughter’s wedding has been postponed indefinitely. “My daughter’s wedding is on Tuesday night. My daughter was in the salon. My husband and I were checking decorations and caterers when we found the venue was being sealed and would soon be demolished. I paid for the wedding with all my savings six months back. My daughter is heartbroken and hasn’t stopped crying. We need justice. We have been humiliated in front of our family members. The wedding was supposed to happen in three hours. Can’t the government or Delhi Police give us some time?”

A senior police officer said, “The order was received over the weekend, and work was started as per the High Court’s order. We had to identify and seal all illegal banquet halls, which can be a major safety issue for the locals and the people using the venue”

Many other families came with colourful wedding cards and raised slogans against Delhi police. Former Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal also joined in the protest and alleged that a “fake” organisation was “blackmailing these halls”.

“For the last 20 years, families from lower economic backgrounds in Raju Park, Tigri and Sangam Vihar have been hosting weddings at W-17 lane here. In Sangam Vihar, there’s no space or garden or wedding halls. They host weddings here because it's also cheap here. But now, some fake organisation has emerged and is blackmailing these halls. When the establishments refused, they filed a petition. Now, the HC has directed that the venues be sealed, and the next hearing is not until December 10. Now, what will women and their families do? Today, a young woman was supposed to get married. She and her family are now suffering. I don’t understand this. In 2022, MCD had said open gardens don’t need permission. This is a BJP trick to harass women.”