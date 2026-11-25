Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar , Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said that internal threats are more dangerous than the external ones, and the biggest threat to the country at present lies in the "cognitive domain". Biggest threat to India lies in 'cognitive domain', says former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan more

He was speaking as chief guest at the Padmaa Festival organised here by the Gyangaynah Foundation, also attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Bhagwat said that no global power wanted India to progress, as big countries seek to assert their dominance, believing in the principle of 'survival of the fittest'.

Echoing the same view, Gen Chauhan said that no developed country would like to see India becoming a successful, developed and influential country, and global powers could create obstacles in India's path.

"But internal threats are more dangerous than the external ones. It is easy to fight with external forces because we can see them and the nation unites against external threats. But the situation becomes dangerous when the internal dangers receive external support," he said.

"The biggest threat for us today is in the cognitive domain which directly impacts our thinking and society," he said, adding that "cognitive warfare" was not a new phenomenon.

"The war today can be fought in cyber space, social media and by mobile phones instead of guns. It quietly affects our thinking and can also damage social unity. It is the need of the hour to forget our small differences and go on the route of development together and work together to tackle internal threats and false propaganda. Gen Z and the youth have an important role to play in this," Gen Chauhan added.

The youth will be the biggest contributors to and beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat' , he further said, while warning that developed countries can create obstacles in the country's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The former CDS also said that the nature of warfare is changing, and "mindset is more important than military hardware."

"We have to change our thinking and it should be completely Indian and not foreign. A victory is achieved through surprise and deception. We have to be self-reliant in every way," he said.

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