The bench then said it will consider hearing the application on Thursday or Friday.

The petitioners, including Rama Ravikumar, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and VM Panchouli that the order must be implemented even as the festival date (November 24) passed without the ceremonial lamp being lit at the disputed spot. They said they filed the interlocutory application seeking enforcement of the court’s directions since it raised a question of substantive justice “independent of, and without prejudice to, a separate plea seeking contempt proceedings” against the Tamil Nadu government and district administration for allegedly violating the November 20 order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea this week seeking implementation of its November 20 order permitting the lamp to be lit at the stone pillar, known as Deepathoon, atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on the Karthigai Deepam festival, even as a contempt petition was filed against three officials for alleged disobedience of the verdict.

What is the Supreme Court considering after the Deepathoon order was not implemented?

What is the Supreme Court considering after the Deepathoon order was not implemented?

Why was the lamp not lit at Deepathoon on November 24?

Why was the lamp not lit at Deepathoon on November 24?

The petitioners maintained that the passage of the festival date could not be a ground to deny them the November 20 relief. They sought directions to ensure that the lamp was lit at the Deepathoon in compliance with the relief.

The Hindu Dharma Parishad, represented by K K Ramesh, filed the contempt petition against Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments commissioner T G Vinay, Madurai district collector Nishant Krishna and police commissioner S Rajendiran, alleging “wilful disobedience” of the Supreme Court’s directions.

The petition was filed under Sections 12 and 23 of the Contempt of Courts Act read with Article 129 of the Constitution. It seeks initiation of contempt proceedings and punishment for the officials for failing to implement the order.

The plea alleged that the authorities deliberately refused to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions despite being aware that it permitted the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon. “The inaction on the part of the alleged contemnors to comply with the order dated 20 Nov 2026 besides being contumacious, is also an act of patent violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India,” the contempt petition said.

It alleged that the officials failed to implement earlier directions of the Madras high court requiring the lamp to be lit at the pillar.

The Supreme Court permitted the ceremony through its November 20 interim order. On November 24, the annual Maha Deepam ceremony was held at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple instead of the Deepathoon. The stone pillar is located around 50 metres from the Sikkandar Badusha Dargah.

The Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday refused verbal requests to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi asked the parties to file the necessary applications and said it would pass appropriate orders after examining them.

The district administration maintained it made all arrangements in accordance with the Supreme Court’s November 20 order. It said the temple was asked in writing and reminded to authorise a team to carry out the exercise. The administration said the temple did not authorise any team until the last moment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu groups protested against the administration and said they would file a contempt petition. State minister CTR Nirmalkumar said the Karthigai Mahadeepam was lit in the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchchipillaiyar temple located directly above the head of the presiding deity at Thiruparankundram.