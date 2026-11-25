At least 53 people were hospitalised in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi over suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a roadside eatery, news agency PTI reported. The affected persons had consumed shawarma at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi. (Freepik) more

They are undergoing treatment at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi, in Thane district. Those hospitalised include 25 women, and 17 children. The patients are currently stable, as per the city municipal corporation medical officer of health Dr Sandeep Gadekar.

The affected persons had reportedly consumed shawarma at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi on Monday night and subsequently developed symptoms such as vomiting, loose motions and abdominal pain.

On Tuesday, officials had reported that 11 people were hospitalised in the suspected food poisoning incident.

Case registered against eatery IGM Hospital Medical Superintendent Madhavi Pandhare told news agency ANI that 48 patients were admitted to the hospital, with five more arriving shortly before she spoke.

One of the patients is a pregnant woman.

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Pandhare said all the affected families reported consuming shawarma from the same shop. The hospital has collected samples for chemical analysis to identify possible microorganisms responsible for the infection.

She added that the hospital had informed the police on Tuesday to ensure the eatery was shut to prevent further cases. Police personnel have visited the hospital and recorded statements from patients.

A case has been registered against the eatery owner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations at Nizampura police station. The accused is absconding, Gadekar said.

FDA official raises concerns FDA Assistant Commissioner Santosh Shisodia told PTI that the department had urged the municipal corporation to designate specific areas for street food vendors to ensure better monitoring, pointing out that vendors are currently scattered across Bhiwandi.

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Shisodia also flagged concerns over the quality of drinking water supplied to Bhiwandi residents, saying it appeared yellow. However, he said laboratory tests would be needed to establish whether the reported illnesses were linked to food poisoning or another factor.

Pandhare said the latest incident had raised concerns as a similar episode had occurred three to four months ago, when 57 patients were admitted to the hospital after consuming shawarma from another shop.

(with inputs from PTI/ANI)