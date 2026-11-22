Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from West Bengal’s Hingalganj, was hospitalised on Saturday night with symptoms of food poisoning, health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said on Sunday after visiting the private hospital in Kolkata where Patra was on a ventilator. Patra won the Hingalganj seat in the April assembly elections. (File Photo/ Facebook) more

“I inquired about her health. She was admitted with symptoms of food poisoning,” the health minister said.

“The 32-year-old MLA was initially taken to two hospitals in North 24 Parganas district before her family brought her to Kolkata. Her condition remains critical,” a police officer monitoring the situation said.

“Doctors at the private hospital have said Patra was affected by a chemical similar to ammonia-based fertiliser. Police will probe into this. We are waiting for her recovery,” the officer added.

Patra won the Hingalganj seat in the April assembly elections.

A resident of Sandeshkhali with no prior experience in politics, Patra was fielded by the BJP in 2024 from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district. She lost to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Months before the Lok Sabha polls, Sandeshkhali was volatile, with some local TMC leaders accused of grabbing farmland, extortion and sexually exploiting local women. Patra was one of the women who led the movement against the TMC. Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused, is still in judicial custody.

The BJP made Sandeshkhali an issue in its campaigns in both 2024 and 2026.