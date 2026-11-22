A wedding in Sonipat was called off on Saturday after a Delhi police constable allegedly refused to marry his fiancée over a dowry demand for a more expensive car, leaving the bride’s family facing substantial wedding expenses. The family filed a complaint with Sector 27 police station and sought reimbursement of the money spent on the arrangements, while a panchayat is attempting to resolve the dispute. The family further alleged that demands for jewellery and other articles were also raised after the alliance was finalised. (HT Sourced Photo) more

“A panchayat meeting is currently underway. The bride’s family has submitted written complaint but has sought one more day to try to resolve the matter through the panchayat and requested the police not to take any action in the meantime. We will take further action after the meeting. We are investigating the case to ascertain the exact reason behind the dispute,” said Jitender Gehlawat, DCP (Crime), Sonipat.

The incident took place at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat, where the wedding of 20-year-old Heena was scheduled with a Delhi police constable Kuldeep. According to the bride’s family, the alliance was finalised around six months ago.

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Subhash Kumar, the bride’s father, alleged that the groom’s family had initially agreed to accept a Hyundai Aura worth approximately ₹9.5 lakh. However, the groom later insisted on a Maruti Brezza worth around ₹13 lakh. The bride’s family said it had already arranged the Aura but could not meet the revised demand at short notice.

The family further alleged that demands for jewellery and other articles were also raised after the alliance was finalised. The family had arranged furniture, electronic goods and other household items for the couple, besides booking the banquet hall and organising food for around 1,200 guests.

According to the complaint, the situation escalated when the groom arrived at the wedding venue with his mother early on Saturday evening and allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage after finding that the Brezza had not been arranged.

The bride’s family alleged that the groom abused them and threatened their relatives during the confrontation. Despite efforts by family members and guests to persuade him to proceed with the wedding, the groom and his relatives eventually left the venue.

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“My daughter was dressed as a bride... while we were trying to persuade the groom’s family to go ahead with the marriage. We had made all the arrangements and spent a substantial amount, but the wedding did not take place. We now want the money spent on the furniture, electronic items, banquet hall and food to be returned,” Subhash Kumar said.

The bride’s brother, Sahil, alleged that the confrontation turned hostile when the family questioned the groom’s decision. He said the family was left embarrassed in front of relatives and guests and wanted the expenses incurred for the wedding to be reimbursed.

Following the incident, both sides reportedly contacted the police through its helpline number 112. The bride’s father subsequently submitted a written complaint at Sector 27 police station, seeking action against the groom and his relatives.

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Police are examining the complaint and the allegations made by the bride’s family.

HT reached out to the groom’s family for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.