The heartening note prompted a response from Yash, who shared, “Bas kar pagli, ab rulaegi kya [Stop it, silly, are you going to make me cry].”

She added, “Today, seeing him finally pursue his own dreams makes me so happy. Couldn't be more proud to be your sister.”

“He funded my dream of pursuing a master's in Germany in 2021 and later gave me my dream wedding , all while clearing our family's ₹1 crore debt,” Tripti wrote.

Days after IIT Delhi graduate Yash Garg went viral for sharing how he paid off his family’s ₹1 crore debt, his sister, Tripti Garg, has penned an emotional tribute that reveals another side of his quiet sacrifices. Responding to his widely praised post on X, she shared that while working tirelessly to wipe out their parents’ massive loans, he also funded her master’s degree in Germany and later gave her a dream wedding.

From ₹ 1 crore debt to Google to entrepreneurship Earlier this week, the 28-year-old IIT Delhi alumnus drew widespread praise online after opening up about starting his career with a hidden financial burden. In a detailed post and also in an interview with hindustantimes.com, Garg revealed that he only discovered the true scale of his family’s crisis during his second year of college.

“I was living on the IIT Delhi campus in the hostel, but since my home was in Delhi, I went home almost every weekend. I personally saw collection agents at our house a few times,” he told hindustantimes.com.

Seeing his parents under constant pressure, he decided to talk to them about the debt. After sitting down with his parents to calculate the loans they had taken from banks, relatives, and credit cards following stalled real estate investments, he realised the principal alone exceeded ₹1 crore.

“That day, I knew I had to grow up quickly and get my parents out of this situation.”

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Putting his post-graduation startup plans on hold, Garg lived frugally in Bengaluru and later landed a ₹75 lakh package at Google in 2021. Alongside his day job, he built iOS mobile games, a side hustle that generated over ₹2 crore in revenue and helped clear the final loan in June 2023.

Once debt-free, Garg resigned from Google just before turning 25 to finally chase his entrepreneurial ambitions, eventually launching his own venture.