Good evening, readers! Here are the top stories making headlines this Sunday, November 22. From Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's visit to India to India's dominance continuing in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, here is a roundup of the day's biggest developments. Nepal PM Balen Shah will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Monday, November 23, to review the full range of India-Nepal relations (Bloomberg) more

Nepal PM arrives in India; to meet PM Modi tomorrow Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in India on Sunday evening for his first visit since assuming office in March this year. Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the ministry of external affairs.

Shah will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Monday, November 23, to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Nepal PM will also meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and President Droupadi Murmu. Shah will be accompanied by Nepal's foreign affairs minister, Shishir Khanal; finance minister, Swarnim Wagle; chief advisor to the PM, Kumar Byanjankar; and other senior officials of his government, Nepal's foreign affairs ministry said in a press release. Read more here.

Army personnel, their wives and children killed in Gujarat accident; PM Modi announces compensation Seven people, including two serving Indian Army personnel, their wives and three young children, were killed after their vehicle collided with a truck on the Bhuj-Khavda highway in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday night, police said.

The accident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm when the Hyundai Aura, travelling from Khavda towards Bhuj, collided with a trailer truck approaching from the opposite direction. The victims belonged to two families from Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Read more here.

India posts highest-ever Test total overseas; Bumrah and Prasidh strike as New Zealand close Day 4 on 119/2 India’s dominance continued in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve as they enter the final day of the match with a lead of 233 runs and eight wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Indian skipper declared the innings at the fall of the ninth wicket, which came off the final delivery of the 166th over. By then, India had posted 720 runs and secured a first-innings lead of 352 runs. Even as New Zealand came out to bat, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed their skipper Tom Latham for a second-ball duck, handing him a pair in the match and giving his team an early breakthrough in New Zealand's second innings.

Henry Nicholls' dismissal at 60/2 left New Zealand struggling. But Rachin Ravindra joined Devon Conway and the duo remained steady. The hosts did not slip further until stumps. At the close of Day 4, they had already stitched an unbeaten third wicket partnership of 59 runs, leaving New Zealand on 119/2. Read more here.

COP31 talks reach impasse as EU rejects ‘cover decision’ that omits mention of fossil fuels The talks at COP31 in Turkey on Sunday reached an impasse as presidents Turkey and Australia failed to secure a consensus agreement on the way forward to address climate change. This came even as the European Union and others rejected a final draft deal that made no mention of fossil fuels.

“We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time, and we will not accept a COP that green-washes fossil fuel,” news agency Reuters cited the EU delegation spokesman, Ireland minister Darragh O'Brien, as saying. Read more here.

Drishyam The Conclusion to premiere on Netflix on Nov 27 after ₹ 589 cr box office success worldwide Ajay Devgn's blockbuster Drishyam: The Conclusion will stream on Netflix on November 27. The movie was released in theatres on October 2 and will be streaming after almost two months. While an official announcement from the streaming service has yet to be made, it has been added to its upcoming titles page on the official website.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is the third instalment of the Hindi version of Drishyam. Ajay reprised his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family. The film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It also features Prakash Raj as an advocate. Read more here.