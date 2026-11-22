Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly praised the Indian civilisation and its linguistic diversity in an interview with a Russian news agency. Recalling his recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said he was amazed when he learnt about India's cultural and linguistic diversity. Putin praised India's diversity for second time in two months. (REUTERS) more

"Take, for example, Indian civilisation. It is an ancient and very interesting civilisation. The more I learn about it, the more interesting it becomes," Putin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Putin said he had recently discussed with PM Modi about how many Indians spoke the country's main language and was amazed by the response.

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"I recently spoke with Prime Minister Modi and asked him how many people in the country speak the main language. He said about 600 million. And what is the country's total population? 1.5 billion. Only a third speak the language of the titular nation, while the remaining two-thirds speak their own languages. Isn't it amazing? Simply amazing," Putin said.

This is not the first time Putin has praised India's cultural diversity. Last month, Putin described India as an example of how different cultures, traditions and languages can coexist while remaining united.

"India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity," he said while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club.

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The Russian leader said India's culture could serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist.

"There is something unique about Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist. It is certainly something to learn from," he said.

Putin also said India's experience could offer lessons in building ties between countries with different cultures, traditions, customs and histories.