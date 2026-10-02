‘Shocking, amazing’: Putin praises India's unity amid cultural, linguistic diversity | Video

“Few people know this, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me that of the 1.5 billion people, 700 million Indians speak their native language, Hindi, while most speak their own languages, and they all live together - amazing. But the rest, who are the majority, speak their own languages. It’s shocking but in a good way,” he said.

“India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, describing the country as an example of how different cultures, traditions and languages can coexist while remaining united.

The Russian leader said India’s culture could offer an example of how diversity and unity can exist together.

“There is something unique about Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist. It is certainly something to learn from,” he said.

Putin also said India’s experience could offer lessons for building ties between countries with different cultures, traditions, customs and histories.

Putin says Modi raises Ukraine issue at every meeting Putin had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly raises the issue of ending the Ukraine conflict during their meetings and has “very good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable settlement.

“As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks during which the Russian president briefed Modi on the broader situation surrounding the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, as well as ongoing peace initiatives.

A few days earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said Russia would welcome any peace efforts by India aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.

Peskov also said Moscow’s strategy was closely aligned with New Delhi’s position favouring a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.