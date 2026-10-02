‘Shocking, amazing’: Putin praises India's unity amid cultural, linguistic diversity | Video
The Russian leader said India’s culture could offer an example of how diversity and unity can exist together.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, describing the country as an example of how different cultures, traditions and languages can coexist while remaining united.
“India cannot fail to amaze with its scale and diversity,” he said.
“Few people know this, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me that of the 1.5 billion people, 700 million Indians speak their native language, Hindi, while most speak their own languages, and they all live together - amazing. But the rest, who are the majority, speak their own languages. It’s shocking but in a good way,” he said.
The Russian leader said India’s culture could offer an example of how diversity and unity can exist together.
“There is something unique about Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example of how diversity and unity can coexist. It is certainly something to learn from,” he said.
Putin also said India’s experience could offer lessons for building ties between countries with different cultures, traditions, customs and histories.
Putin says Modi raises Ukraine issue at every meeting
Putin had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly raises the issue of ending the Ukraine conflict during their meetings and has “very good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable settlement.
“As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said.
Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks during which the Russian president briefed Modi on the broader situation surrounding the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, as well as ongoing peace initiatives.
A few days earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said Russia would welcome any peace efforts by India aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.
Peskov also said Moscow’s strategy was closely aligned with New Delhi’s position favouring a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More