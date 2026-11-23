Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share a warm hug after Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s recent meet-up
Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 film Rangoon.
Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have surprised fans with a rather unexpected reunion. A video showing the two actors exchanging a warm hug has surfaced online, with their friendly interaction quickly catching the attention of Bollywood fans.
Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor share a warm hug
In the video, shared on paparazzi pages, Shahid is seen wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt, matching loose trousers and sunglasses. He breaks into a smile as he talks to Saif at a doorway. Saif, dressed in a white shirt and light-wash jeans, walks up to him and gives him a hug. The two then step away and share a brief conversation. Before leaving, the two of them shared a hug.
Why Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's meeting has caught attention
Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in a relationship with Shahid for several years before they went their separate ways. The two actors later shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 film Rangoon. Shahid had praised Saif's professionalism while speaking about their experience of working together, saying at 11th Guild Awards, "He is very professional, nobody could have done the role like him". Saif, too, had spoken warmly about Shahid, describing him as "like a very nice guy" and adding that he had known him for a long time.
Shahid is now married to Mira Rajput, and the couple have two children together. In a recent crossover of sorts, Mira also appeared on Kareena's show What Women Want. Shahid and Kareena, meanwhile, have crossed paths at several awards shows over the years, showing that they have maintained a cordial relationship since their breakup.
Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's next work
Both Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have a busy line-up of projects ahead. Shahid is returning as Sunny in the second season of Prime Video's crime thriller Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. He has also signed a comedy-drama with director Amit Sharma. The film revolves around a married couple who unexpectedly swap souls and have to navigate each other's lives.
Saif, meanwhile, is working on Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago, a family comedy-drama that also features Vidya Balan and French actor Mélanie Laurent. Set in 1991, the film will bring Saif and Vidya together on screen after 19 years. He is also set to star alongside Kiara Advani in a supernatural thriller that will mark writer-producer Kanika Dhillon's directorial debut.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.