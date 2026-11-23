Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
Koi Mil Gaya actor Anuj Pandit Sharma gets married to longtime girlfriend in intimate Hindu and Sikh traditional ceremonies
Anuj Pandit Sharma, best known for playing Bittu Sardar in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, has married Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma, who became popular as Bittu Sardar in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, has tied the knot with Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared a few pictures and glimpses from the wedding on social media, giving fans a peek into the celebrations and bringing back memories of his much-loved character from the film.
Anuj Pandit Sharma gets married
The couple marked their wedding with rituals from both Hindu and Sikh traditions. The ceremonies included pheras around the sacred fire, followed by the signing of their marriage documents at a gurdwara. Anuj wore an off-white embroidered sherwani for the occasion, while Prabhjyot chose a traditional red bridal lehenga. Pictures from the intimate wedding gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations.
As per her social media profile, Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla is the founder of a health and wellness platform and is also involved in the fitness industry.
About Anuj Pandit Sharma
Anuj Pandit Sharma, now known as Anujj Anil Sharrma, first caught the audience's attention as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's 2003 science-fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya, which was directed by Rakesh Roshan. He played Bittu Sardar, one of Rohit's (Hrithik) friends, and was part of the group of children who form a bond with the alien Jadoo. The film became a major hit and remains a much-loved title, making Anuj a familiar face to audiences who grew up watching it.
The same year, he also appeared in Darna Mana Hai, starring Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sohail Khan. He subsequently featured in films such as Say Salaam India (2007) and Total Siyapaa (2014), in which he played Manav, the brother of Yami Gautam's character.
On television, Anuj gained recognition for playing Joginder “Jogi” Khurrana in Parvarrish season 2 (2015-2016). He also portrayed Sunny in the comedy series Aadat Se Majboor (2017-2018). His work later extended to digital entertainment. In 2021, he played Utpal in the short-form comedy web series Bamini and Boys, which streamed on Disney Hotstar.
Anuj is currently associated with the upcoming project Common Aadmi, in which he is both acting and contributing as a writer. Directed by Khushal S. Rathore, the project features an ensemble cast comprising Rituparna Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Brijendra Kala and Alka Amin. Apart from acting and scriptwriting, Anuj has also explored music videos. He featured in the song Meri Heeriyyee alongside Kanikka Kapur, as well as Tere Vaaste.
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