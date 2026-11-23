As per her social media profile, Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla is the founder of a health and wellness platform and is also involved in the fitness industry.

The couple marked their wedding with rituals from both Hindu and Sikh traditions. The ceremonies included pheras around the sacred fire, followed by the signing of their marriage documents at a gurdwara. Anuj wore an off-white embroidered sherwani for the occasion, while Prabhjyot chose a traditional red bridal lehenga. Pictures from the intimate wedding gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations.

Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma, who became popular as Bittu Sardar in the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya , has tied the knot with Dr. Prabhjyot Chawla in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared a few pictures and glimpses from the wedding on social media, giving fans a peek into the celebrations and bringing back memories of his much-loved character from the film.

About Anuj Pandit Sharma Anuj Pandit Sharma, now known as Anujj Anil Sharrma, first caught the audience's attention as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's 2003 science-fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya, which was directed by Rakesh Roshan. He played Bittu Sardar, one of Rohit's (Hrithik) friends, and was part of the group of children who form a bond with the alien Jadoo. The film became a major hit and remains a much-loved title, making Anuj a familiar face to audiences who grew up watching it.

The same year, he also appeared in Darna Mana Hai, starring Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sohail Khan. He subsequently featured in films such as Say Salaam India (2007) and Total Siyapaa (2014), in which he played Manav, the brother of Yami Gautam's character.

On television, Anuj gained recognition for playing Joginder “Jogi” Khurrana in Parvarrish season 2 (2015-2016). He also portrayed Sunny in the comedy series Aadat Se Majboor (2017-2018). His work later extended to digital entertainment. In 2021, he played Utpal in the short-form comedy web series Bamini and Boys, which streamed on Disney Hotstar.