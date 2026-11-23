Singer Guru Randhawa is set to return to the stage after a three-year hiatus with his upcoming concert in Delhi. The Sirra Era Live in Concert performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium also celebrates the singer’s 13-year journey in the music industry. He recently became the first Indian to perform on the main stage of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one of the world’s largest dance music festivals, where he shared the stage with Steve Aoki. But a big-scale India concert is something that the singer hasn't done in three years. Guru Randhawa is set to return to live perfomances after three years in December. more

As the singer prepares to deliver his biggest live show in years, Guru talks to Hindustan Times about the time away from the stage, Sirra, handling controversies, and what it feels like to be back.

You've described this concert as a homecoming. Is this you going back to your roots? This is often misunderstood as mere nostalgia, and it isn't just that. When I say homecoming, I mean returning to the exact place where my relationship with an audience began. I started with small performances in rooms where you could see every single face. That’s where I learned the most important rule of this job: a song isn't finished until someone sings it back to you. Delhi and Punjab gave me that platform. What's different now is that I'm not the boy who first walked into those rooms. Thirteen years on, I've experienced enormous highs and some very quiet, difficult stretches. Walking into a stadium for the first time in my career, in the very city that watched me grow, is a way of closing a loop.

You've been away from live performances for three years. What made you step away? Around 2023, I was standing in an arena surrounded by thousands of people, and it felt like the dream I'd had as a boy from Punjab had fully come true. Then life changed. I went through a personally challenging time, and some of it was lonely and scary in a way that's incredibly hard to explain when you're someone people only see on a stage or a screen. I had planned a brief break from touring, but it became longer and more deeply personal than anticipated. I won't pretend otherwise. What I can say is that being away from the spotlight forced me to rebuild.

Then what made you feel you were ready to return? I kept releasing music and working on my craft, and 2025 marked a brand-new chapter for me as an independent artist. But I realised something vital was missing. A song online is just a conversation with a screen; I missed hearing a stadium sing a line back to me. I received offers to return to the stage along the way, but I refused to come back with just any ordinary show. If I was going to face a crowd again after this long, it had to be something built from scratch that felt like a real gratitude show.