Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley enjoys autorickshaw ride in Mumbai, savours desi thali during India visit
Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley shared glimpses of her Mumbai visit, including an auto-rickshaw ride, festive streets and traditional Indian food.
Hollywood actor Simone Ashley, best known for playing Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, recently visited India to attend the Earthshot Prize summit and awards ceremony. While her appearance at the prestigious event brought her to Mumbai, the actor also made time to explore the city and experience its local culture. Days after the ceremony, Simone has offered fans a glimpse of her time in India, sharing moments from her Mumbai visit, from taking an auto-rickshaw ride to enjoying traditional Indian food.
Simone Ashley's India visit
On Monday, Simone took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her time in Mumbai. Dressed in a stylish outfit with a bandana tied around her head, the actor was seen enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride through the city. She also explored Mumbai's streets, which were decorated with lights and festive elements for Diwali. In one of the pictures, she was seen sporting a tikka on her forehead, giving fans a glimpse of her festive outing. She also made time to visit a temple during her stay.
Simone's Mumbai experience was not limited to sightseeing. The actor was also seen buying fresh flowers from a roadside vendor, soaking in the everyday charm of the city. She also indulged in Indian cuisine and shared a glimpse of a traditional Indian thali she enjoyed during her visit. The spread featured small bowls of different curries, dals, chutneys and other accompaniments, alongside rice and vegetable preparations. Her pictures offered a peek into a more relaxed side of her India trip, away from the spotlight of the awards ceremony.
Simone also performed a cover of Nelly Furtado's I'm Like a Bird at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai on November 17, 2026. This marked the first time the awards ceremony was held in India. For the event, Simone wore a custom Manish Malhotra couture lehenga made from Kanjeevaram silk and featuring gold zari work, created in collaboration with Swadesh. The sixth edition brought together around 5,000 delegates, including global leaders, environmentalists, innovators and celebrities. Karan Johar hosted the awards night, with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor serving as presenters. Shreya Ghoshal also performed live for the guests during the ceremony.
About Simone Ashley's upcoming work
Simone was last seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film, which also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, along with Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu and Kenneth Branagh in key roles, received positive reviews from critics and emerged as a box-office success.
She will next be seen in an American comedy film directed by Molly Gordon, who co-wrote the screenplay with Allie Levitan. The film also stars Gordon, Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Owen Thiele, Dua Lipa, Laura Dern and Amy Sedaris. Backed by Molly Gordon, David Hinojosa and Zach Nutman, the film is currently in production.