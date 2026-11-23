On Monday, Simone took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her time in Mumbai. Dressed in a stylish outfit with a bandana tied around her head, the actor was seen enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride through the city. She also explored Mumbai's streets, which were decorated with lights and festive elements for Diwali. In one of the pictures, she was seen sporting a tikka on her forehead, giving fans a glimpse of her festive outing. She also made time to visit a temple during her stay.

Hollywood actor Simone Ashley , best known for playing Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton , recently visited India to attend the Earthshot Prize summit and awards ceremony. While her appearance at the prestigious event brought her to Mumbai, the actor also made time to explore the city and experience its local culture. Days after the ceremony, Simone has offered fans a glimpse of her time in India, sharing moments from her Mumbai visit, from taking an auto-rickshaw ride to enjoying traditional Indian food.

Simone's Mumbai experience was not limited to sightseeing. The actor was also seen buying fresh flowers from a roadside vendor, soaking in the everyday charm of the city. She also indulged in Indian cuisine and shared a glimpse of a traditional Indian thali she enjoyed during her visit. The spread featured small bowls of different curries, dals, chutneys and other accompaniments, alongside rice and vegetable preparations. Her pictures offered a peek into a more relaxed side of her India trip, away from the spotlight of the awards ceremony.

Simone also performed a cover of Nelly Furtado's I'm Like a Bird at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai on November 17, 2026. This marked the first time the awards ceremony was held in India. For the event, Simone wore a custom Manish Malhotra couture lehenga made from Kanjeevaram silk and featuring gold zari work, created in collaboration with Swadesh. The sixth edition brought together around 5,000 delegates, including global leaders, environmentalists, innovators and celebrities. Karan Johar hosted the awards night, with Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor serving as presenters. Shreya Ghoshal also performed live for the guests during the ceremony.