In May this year, a video showing Ranveer Singh with his daughter Dua on the sets of King surfaced online, although his face was not visible. Now, the film's choreographers, Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, have confirmed Ranveer's presence during the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Tu Mil Jaaye. They also revealed how the actor cheered on his wife during the shoot. Ranveer Singh accompanied Deepika Padukone on King set. more

Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji recalls Ranveer Singh making King set fun In an interview with News18, Piyush and Shazia recalled shooting Tu Mil Jaaye in Cape Town. At the time, Deepika was pregnant with her second child. Ranveer accompanied her during the shoot. Recalling his presence on set, Shazia said, "Ranveer was on set for a few days. He’s a sweetheart. He has been kind to us since day one. We’re manifesting a song with him now. But yes, it was super fun having all these great actors on set together. You can imagine the kind of energy we had around us! We got to see a lot of love and support between the husband-wife duo. Each time Deepika was performing, Ranveer was hyping her up. And his energy is infectious."

Piyush added, "He was fully enjoying the shoot. There was a lot of fun and mischief on set. We would all tell Ranveer, ‘Why don't you do a shot as well?’. It was like a family get-together. In fact, Ranveer was there even when Shah Rukh sir and Deepika were rehearsing for the song. Ranveer made it fun, happy and light for everyone."

Piyush and Shazia also revealed how Deepika guided them while they choreographed Shah Rukh Khan, as it was their first time working with the superstar. The choreographers further praised Deepika for shooting the song in summer clothes despite the cold weather, while the rest of the crew wore multiple layers.

Tu Mil Jaaye is the first track from King and offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh and Deepika's chemistry. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, lyrics by Kumaar, and music composed by Sachin-Jigar.