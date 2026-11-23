After an alarming slowdown at the box office in its second week, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has bounced back on its third weekend. The film saw a resurgence in collections at both the domestic and international box offices, registering one of the best third weekends for an Indian film and crossing the ₹1700-crore mark, reigniting hopes for a ₹2000-crore lifetime run. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey. more

Ramayana worldwide box office update The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had seven consecutive days when it grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide. But this followed a lukewarm second week, during which daily collections fell below ₹30 crore. On Saturday, the Ramayana bounced back with a 70% jump at the domestic box office. On Sunday, its 18th day in theatres, the film saw another big jump in collections, bringing in ₹35 crore net. This is the second biggest third Sunday for an Indian film. Ramayana’s domestic earnings now stand at ₹942 crore net ( ₹1126 crore gross). It is on its way to becoming the second Hindi film ever to cross ₹1000 crore domestically, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which achieved this milestone earlier this year.

Overseas, Ramayana turned over a new leaf after a subpar start, and then fell again, only to have a second resurgence in its third weekend. Thanks to a solid showing in the US and in niche markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, Ramayana actually maintained its overseas run in its third weekend. After a spate of sub-$1 million days, Ramayana bounced back to bring in over $5 million in its third weekend. This was enough to take its overseas gross to $63 million. As a result, Ramayana has now earned ₹1718 crore worldwide after 18 days. It is the fastest Indian film to the ₹1700-crore mark, beating Dhurandhar 2’s record of 24 days.

Ramayana beats Baahubali’s overseas record Becoming the fastest to ₹1700 crore isn’t the only record Ramayana has set this Sunday. With its overseas haul this weekend, the film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas without a boost from China. The four highest-grossing Indian films overseas have all seen huge contributions from China and Russia. Dangal earned $230 million in China while Secret Superstar earned over $100 million there. Bajrangi Bhaijaan accounted for $48 million of its $82 million overseas haul from China. Similarly, Disco Dancer had almost all of its $76 million in overseas gross from Russia.

Among films with no massive single-country contribution, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 was the leading earner. The film had held the top spot for over ten years with a $61-million overseas gross. Ramayana beat that by crossing $63 million on Sunday. It had already surpassed the overseas hauls of other global Indian hits, such as Dhurandhar 2 ($51 million), Pathaan ($49 million), and RRR ($40 million).