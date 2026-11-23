Phulera is gearing up for another round of drama, and this time, there is a new person in the panchayat chair. Prime Video has released the trailer of Panchayatseason 5, giving viewers a glimpse of what lies ahead for Sachivji, Pradhanji, Rinki and the other residents of the village. From changing political equations to trouble in personal relationships, the new season promises plenty of familiar faces and fresh complications. Phulera is gearing up for another round of drama, and this time, there is a new person in the panchayat chair. more

Panchayat Season 5 trailer brings a new chapter of Phulera's politics The trailer opens up the latest developments in Phulera, where the change in leadership has not exactly brought peace to the village. Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) is struggling to get used to life without the position, while Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) has his own set of challenges to deal with. Between his ambitions, friendships and the shifting politics of the panchayat, there is little room for a quiet life.

His relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) also appears to be heading into an unexpected phase. The trailer hints at a twist in their love story, leaving viewers wondering what comes next for the two. Meanwhile, the question of whether the new Pradhanpati is ready to take charge adds another layer to the village drama.

The familiar cast is back for the new season. Along with Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav, the show features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.