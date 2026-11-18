The announcement comes after a publicity campaign where Prime Video had said the season was ‘held hostage’ by Bhushan, the show's antagonist, which is why it will not be releasing in 2026. However, later, the streamer's Instagram posts revealed that the ‘announcement’ was a gimmick, hinting the season would release in 2026 itself.

On Wednesday, Prime Video shared the poster of Panchayat Season 5 and announced its release date. The caption accompanying the post read, "thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega (There will be a little bickering and a little love, and you will always have a warm welcome waiting for you in Phulera)."

The wait to return to Phulera is finally over! Panchayat is all set to return with its fifth season, and fans won't have to wait until next year as speculated earlier. Prime Video has announced that the popular comedy-drama will premiere on December 3, bringing back the familiar faces and changing dynamics of the fictional village.

The fourth season of the popular TVF comedy-drama took viewers back to the fictional village of Phulera, where political tensions escalated ahead of the panchayat elections. The story revolved around the electoral battle between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), with Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) playing key roles in the political drama. Meanwhile, Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) faced the consequences of his actions, while his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) continued to develop.

Kranti Devi emerged as the new Pradhan of Phulera after defeating Manju Devi in the village elections in Panchayat Season 4. However, the new power centre was effectively her husband, Bhushan Sharma aka Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), who was seen taking charge of the village administration. The upcoming season will explore whether he can deliver on his promises and make Phulera great or if his claims are just another political gimmick. With a new power centre in place, the village is set for fresh rivalries and shifting equations.