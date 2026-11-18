Panchayat Season 5 release date announced: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav's show returns in December
Following Kranti Devi’s election victory, the new season of Panchayat will explore Bhushan’s leadership and the village’s shifting rivalries.
The wait to return to Phulera is finally over! Panchayat is all set to return with its fifth season, and fans won't have to wait until next year as speculated earlier. Prime Video has announced that the popular comedy-drama will premiere on December 3, bringing back the familiar faces and changing dynamics of the fictional village.
Panchayat season 5 release date announced
On Wednesday, Prime Video shared the poster of Panchayat Season 5 and announced its release date. The caption accompanying the post read, "thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega (There will be a little bickering and a little love, and you will always have a warm welcome waiting for you in Phulera)."
The announcement comes after a publicity campaign where Prime Video had said the season was ‘held hostage’ by Bhushan, the show's antagonist, which is why it will not be releasing in 2026. However, later, the streamer's Instagram posts revealed that the ‘announcement’ was a gimmick, hinting the season would release in 2026 itself.
The fourth season of the popular TVF comedy-drama took viewers back to the fictional village of Phulera, where political tensions escalated ahead of the panchayat elections. The story revolved around the electoral battle between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), with Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) playing key roles in the political drama. Meanwhile, Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) faced the consequences of his actions, while his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) continued to develop.
Kranti Devi emerged as the new Pradhan of Phulera after defeating Manju Devi in the village elections in Panchayat Season 4. However, the new power centre was effectively her husband, Bhushan Sharma aka Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar), who was seen taking charge of the village administration. The upcoming season will explore whether he can deliver on his promises and make Phulera great or if his claims are just another political gimmick. With a new power centre in place, the village is set for fresh rivalries and shifting equations.
About Panchayat Season 5
Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar. The series returns with its ensemble cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.