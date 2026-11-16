Panchayat Season 5 delayed, makers announce show won't return in 2026 with cheeky Banrakas post

Fans of Panchayat will have to wait a little longer for the show's fifth season. The makers recently announced that the upcoming season, which was expected to release in 2026, will not arrive this year. They shared a cheeky post on Instagram to announce the delay, featuring a familiar face from the show. Durgesh Kumar plays the antagonist Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas, on the show Panchayat.

Panchayat Season 5 delayed In the new Instagram post, the first slide declares, "Panchayat Season 5 iss saal nahi aaega (Panchayat Season 5 won't come this year)." The next slide features a picture of Durgesh Kumar, who plays the antagonist Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas, on the show.

The picture shows Bhushan wearing a garland and joining his hands in a namaste, seemingly campaigning for his political party. The caption hinted that the show's next season is being held back. It read, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai (Regrettably, the next season of Panchayat is under lock and key)."

Actor Aasif Khan, who plays Ganesh, popularly known as Damaad ji, in the series, reacted to the post with his character's iconic dialogue from the show. He commented, "Gazab kharab vyavastha hai yaar 🙄 (The system is absolutely terrible, man)."