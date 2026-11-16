Panchayat Season 5 delayed, makers announce show won't return in 2026 with cheeky Banrakas post
The makers of Panchayat announced that Season 5 will not arrive this year, despite an earlier plan for a 2026 release.
Fans of Panchayat will have to wait a little longer for the show's fifth season. The makers recently announced that the upcoming season, which was expected to release in 2026, will not arrive this year. They shared a cheeky post on Instagram to announce the delay, featuring a familiar face from the show.
Panchayat Season 5 delayed
In the new Instagram post, the first slide declares, "Panchayat Season 5 iss saal nahi aaega (Panchayat Season 5 won't come this year)." The next slide features a picture of Durgesh Kumar, who plays the antagonist Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas, on the show.
The picture shows Bhushan wearing a garland and joining his hands in a namaste, seemingly campaigning for his political party. The caption hinted that the show's next season is being held back. It read, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai (Regrettably, the next season of Panchayat is under lock and key)."
Actor Aasif Khan, who plays Ganesh, popularly known as Damaad ji, in the series, reacted to the post with his character's iconic dialogue from the show. He commented, "Gazab kharab vyavastha hai yaar 🙄 (The system is absolutely terrible, man)."
In 2025, Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever, had shared that Season 5 will release in 2026. But the recent announcement makes it clear that fans have to wait a little longer for the new season to premiere.
How Panchayat Season 4 ended
Panchayat Season 4 ended with a major victory for Bhushan's camp after his wife, Kranti Devi, won the Phulera panchayat elections. Kranti defeated Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), bringing Pradhan Ji's (Raghubhir Yadav) long-standing control over the village to an end. Her name officially replaced Manju Devi's outside the panchayat office, putting Bhushan and his allies in power.
Meanwhile, the defeat left Pradhan Ji devastated. The season also brought important developments in Abhishek Tripathi's (Jitendra Kumar) life, popularly known as Sachiv ji. He cleared his CAT exam with a 97 percentile. He and Rinki finally confessed their feelings for each other, and, at her urging, Abhishek decided to stay in Phulera for a few more months before leaving for his MBA.
About Panchayat
Panchayat is a Hindi comedy-drama series created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Set in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, the show follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as the village panchayat secretary due to a lack of better employment opportunities. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa and Durgesh Kumar in key roles. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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