Aasif Khan's eviction leaves housemates in tears; Panchayat actor calls Bigg Boss 20 journey 'most beautiful chapter of my life’

Salman Khan announced Aasif's eviction after he received the fewest votes. His friends Yung DSA and ScoutOP could not hold back their tears as he prepared to leave the house. Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey and several other contestants were also seen getting emotional over his exit. Before leaving, Aasif delivered his news bulletin for the last time. Fighting back tears, he said, "Friends, welcome to the last episode of BB News. Actor Aasif Khan's journey ends here. I'll meet you again in a new character at a cinema near you. You were watching BB News, TathasTwo."

Bigg Boss 20 has now entered its ninth week, and the contestants have stepped up their game. This Weekend Ka Vaar saw an emotional eviction, with Panchayat actor Aasif Khan being shown the door. His elimination due to a lack of votes left several housemates in tears. After leaving the show, the actor took to social media to express gratitude for the journey.

Sharing a video of his eviction on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Bigg Boss. Thank you, fellow contestants. Thank you, audience. This journey will remain the most beautiful chapter of my life. For now, signing off from the Bigg Boss house. But I promise, we will meet again very soon! Tathastu!"

Several fans expressed shock over Aasif's elimination. One comment read, "Still don't believe Aasif will get fewer votes than Amrapali, the guy has a moderate reputation in Bollywood." Another commented, "First time felt bad, and he was definitely more deserving than Amrapali." A third comment read, "Same. Was one of the most emotional evictions, especially the last BB news segment and that song with Qazi."