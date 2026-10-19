Salman Khan to miss upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty to take over hosting duties of the reality show

Rohit is no stranger to reality television. Apart from directing popular films such as Singham, Simmba and Chennai Express, he has hosted several seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Following the finale of the 15th season of the fear based reality show, this will be his next stint.

Salman told the housemates that he would be unavailable for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar and revealed that Rohit would take over the hosting duties. The announcement has left fans curious about how the filmmaker will handle the contestants and the drama inside the house.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will not be hosting the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 . The actor broke the news during Sunday's episode on October 18, announcing that filmmaker Rohit Shetty would step in as host next week. While he did not reveal why he is skipping the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, reports say that it is due to prior work commitments.

Salman Khan remains in headlines Meanwhile, Salman has been headlines since Sunday night not simply because of Bigg Boss 20. On October 19, Tiger Shroff was attacked by three assailants who open fired at him. In a purported social media post, the gang also warned members of the Mumbai film industry against ignoring its threats or working with actor Salman. In the post, a person identified as Anil Pandit, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed that he and Harman Sandhu were behind the incident. The post alleged that the two had contacted Tiger earlier and tried to warn him, but he did not pay heed.

“We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff today. We had called him and tried to make him understand, but he did not listen. So today, we made sure to teach him a lesson properly,” the post read. The message also threatened others in the film industry, warning them against ignoring the gang's alleged warnings or working with Salman Khan. Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.” The post further issued a warning to rival groups allegedly using the gang's name to gain attention. “Note: Some dogs from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed and made famous,” it added.

Since then, security has been heightened at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence.