Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull evicted after physical fight with Gullu? Here's what we know

In the latest episode, after the nomination task ended, Nakul Dhull confronted Qazi Touqeer for allegedly talking about ScoutOP behind his back and claiming that he had spat in ScoutOP’s ear. Nakul called ScoutOP over and confronted Qazi in front of him. However, the argument soon turned physical. Qazi defended himself, saying the comment had been made in jest, and asked Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, to make Nakul understand. His remark further enraged Nakul, who charged at Gullu and pushed him. Gullu retaliated, and during the scuffle, Nakul tore the sweater Gullu was wearing. The other housemates rushed in to separate them.

This Weekend Ka Vaar saw two new wildcards, Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull, enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. Just two days later, drama has already erupted, with Nakul getting into a physical altercation with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, triggering chaos inside the house. Nakul’s fate on the show remains uncertain for now.

Mahhi Vij, visibly upset and angry over Nakul’s behaviour, was seen shouting at him for getting physical with Gullu. Despite the housemates’ repeated attempts to calm him down, Nakul continued to charge at Gullu, seemingly eager to resume the fight. Several women in the house also condemned the violence, saying they no longer felt safe with Nakul around. Mahhi even demanded his eviction.

However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Bigg Boss summoning all the contestants to the living room and reprimanding them over the incident. Bigg Boss described the physical altercation as a ‘major’ violation of the show’s rules, leaving Nakul’s fate in the house uncertain.

While Nakul’s fate remains uncertain, X accounts such as BB Tak claimed that he had been evicted from the house. The post read, "BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE! Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation!"