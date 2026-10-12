Who is Jatin Pratap Singh? Content creator rumoured to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant
So far, social media influencer Nakul Dhull and Anupamaa actor Manish Goel have entered as wildcards in Bigg Boss 20.
This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan introduce the audience and housemates to two new wildcard contestants: Anupamaa actor Manish Goel and social media influencer Nakul Dhull. However, another content creator, Jatin Pratap Singh, is also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 20.
Who is Jatin Pratap Singh?
Jatin is a New Delhi-based luxury lifestyle and travel content creator. His content offers glimpses of travel experiences, destinations and lifestyle choices, helping him establish a presence in the digital space. His Instagram handle, @jatinpratapofficial, has crossed 1.5 million followers, while his YouTube channel, @jatinpratapsinghvlogs, has over 1.03 lakh subscribers.
Jatin has also explored opportunities beyond social media. In 2023, he was associated with Indian Icon Series, a reality show centred on fitness, fashion and Indian culture, where he served as a judge. According to his profile, he is also an international badminton player and a state-level Taekwondo player.
On Sunday, Jatin took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself holding a cardholder containing a card that read, “wild card”. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Tathastu”, which is the theme of Bigg Boss 20. He also added Salman Khan's song Radhe in the background, hinting that he could be the show's next wildcard contestant.
Fans showed their support for him. One wrote, “now the game will be fun.” Another commented, “Travel content to TV? This would be quite a journey.” Another comment read, “would be fun to see him on TV.” One fan wrote, “Jatin in BB20 would have a big twist.”
The Bigg Boss 20 house already has several content creators this year, including ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, and Nakul Dhull. It would be interesting to see what Jatin could bring to the existing dynamics of the game.
About Bigg Boss 20
This year, the theme, Tathas-two, gives contestants an extra chance to survive in the house. So far, Aman Gandhi, Mary Kom, Asif Khan, ScoutOP and Yung DSA have lost one of their lives, while Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Rhiti Tiwari have been eliminated from the show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and faced criticism over its casting even before its launch. Many viewers called out the lack of familiar faces on the show. After its premiere, Qazi Touqeer emerged as a fan favourite. However, the show is now facing tough competition from Virender Sehwag's reality show, Rise & Fall Season 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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