Anupamaa's Manish Goel breaks silence on rift rumours with Rupali Ganguly. Watch

A recent wave of rumours about tension between Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Manish Goel had fans worried, with whispers of Manish planning to quit the show due to alleged differences with Rupali growing louder on social media. Now, the actor has reacted to it. Also read: Gaurav Khanna admits to having ‘altercations’ with Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa's set: ‘Won’t call her a friend' Manish has come forward to address the rumours around the rift.

Manish Goel sets record straight

Manish took to Instagram to address the rumours to rest by sharing a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment from the sets, showcasing the warmth and camaraderie between them, and reassuring viewers.

The video showcased a candid moment between Manish and Rupali, capturing their chemistry and playful banter as they shared laughs between shots. The video shuns the rumoured rift that had been making waves.

Manish captioned the video, “To all the trollers”, sending a clear message to people talking about the controversy.

The video caught everyone’s attention within hours, with fans taking to the comment section to express their delight. “All’s well that ends well," one fan wrote, with another sharing, “They look so happy — this is the proof we needed”.

Earlier, while talking to India Forums, Manish had reacted to the reports of fallout with Rupali. He had stated, ''Ha Ha Ha, absolutely not... I have known her since I have landed in Mumbai and this is the fourth time I am working with her. Usually, there is no fire without spark, but in this case, there is neither spark nor fire. I do not know why do people spread such things. This is false.''

About Anupamaa

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the show has become a fan favourite over the years. Led by Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role.

Lately, there have been many shocking exits from the show. After a successful four-year run, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the role of Vanraj Shah, shocked everyone when he announced quitting the show. Following the 15-year-leap, many actors have quit the show including Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Kunwar Amar Singh. Now, Alisha Parveen, whose character was introduced in October to play Rahi, is being replaced by actor Adrija Roy.