Gaurav Khanna admits to having ‘altercations’ with Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa's set: ‘Won’t call her a friend'

When asked if actors were leaving the show because of Rupali, Gaurav explained that a sane-minded person, who had gained significant fame from the show, would never leave it just because of another individual. He further stated that Rupali is a fantastic co-star and one of his favourite co-actors, as he learnt a lot from her.

Gaurav on his bond with Rupali Ganguly

He spoke about his relationship with the actress and said, "Main Rupali ko friend nahi bolunga (I won't call her a friend). Rupali is a wonderful human being from whom I've learnt a lot. Friend kya hota hai ki main kabhi bhi phone kardu ki ye hai, woh hai... (A friend is someone you can call anytime and share everything), I'm not on those terms with anyone, be it Rupali or even Sudhanshu. Even Sudhanshu Ji bolna chahiye (I should say Sudhanshu Ji). He's very spiritual, like me. He's a fantastic singer. I'm very happy he's coming out with new songs. I used to say, 'Don't quit singing, please'."

Gaurav recalls having alteraction on set with Rupali

He admitted to having altercations on set and said, "Altercations hote the scenes ko leke because everyone comes with their own idea, and I respect that — because she, being a senior actor, carries the show on her shoulders. She's the face on the poster; she is Anupamaa. So if I insist that scenes be done according to me, that would be wrong — and I’ve never done that. Altercations hote the ki like isko aise kar lete hai, woh bolenge aise kar lete hai (There used to be altercations over scenes because everyone has their own interpretation. She’s the lead, so if I push for my version, I’d be in the wrong)."

About Anupamaa

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the show has become a fan favourite over the years. Led by Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role, the show also stars Adrija Roy (replacing Alisha Parveen Khan) and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

Meanwhile, Gaurav recently participated in the reality cooking show Celebrity MasterChef. He competed with Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Sheikh and Rajiv Adatia for the trophy. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects.