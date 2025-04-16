Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma breaks down, claims family tried to ‘destroy’ her for ‘speaking truth’

Television actor Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma made shocking claims in November 2024 that the actor was responsible for breaking her family. Subsequently, Rupali filed a defamation case against her stepdaughter. Now, Esha has shared a video discussing the intense public scrutiny she has faced for speaking out against Rupali.(Also Read: Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on whether she was responsible for Alisha Parveen’s exit from Anupamaa) Esha Verma talks about going through public scrutiny after speaking about Rupali Ganguly.

Esha reveals undergoing harsh public scrutiny

On Wednesday, Esha took to Instagram and posted an emotional video in which she could be seen breaking down while talking about being trolled for ‘speaking the truth’. She said, "How hard and traumatising something you go through publicly affects someone. Some days you can be okay, and some days you are a complete wreck. You get scrutinised for wanting to speak up, and you also get questioned, 'Where the fu*k did you go?’ When you have your own family, who wants to destroy you for just trying to live her life? I tried to be happy, but we don’t talk about these things."

Along with the video, Esha thanked those who had supported her and wrote in the caption: “I was a nepo baby kept in the shadows. I grew up with silence, confusion and pain that wasn’t mine to carry. When the truth came out — expectedly and loudly — I was the one blamed. I was scared. I was unprotected. And instead of being supported, I was shamed. But after months of harassment, I am standing my ground.”

Esha says she is still mourning the loss of her father

Esha Verma acknowledged that she expects to continue facing backlash regardless of how she feels — whether happy or sad. She said she is simply trying to live her life, but social media users persist in targeting her, often indulging in drama unrelated to them and supporting someone she describes as fictional. She expressed concern over the toxic nature of online behaviour and said she hopes others will not have to experience what she did. Esha also revealed that she is still mourning the emotional loss of her father, not through death, but through love.

Esha is the daughter of Ashwin and Sapna Verma. Ashwin and Sapna married in 1997 and separated in 2008. Ashwin went on to marry twice more before tying the knot with Rupali in 2013. Rupali and Ashwin now have a son named Rudransh. After Esha alleged that Rupali was responsible for breaking up her parents' marriage and abandoning her and her sister, Rupali issued a defamation notice worth ₹50 crore. Since then, the two have taken indirect digs at each other on social media.