Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on step-daughter Esha Verma's allegations: ‘It hurts when someone…’

Rupali Ganguly recently grabbed headlines after her step-daughter Esha Verma accused her of breaking her mother's marriage. Now, days after sending Esha a ₹50 crore defamation notice, the actor has finally opened up on controversy revolving around her personal life. Rupali Ganguly reacts to step-daughter Esha Verma's allegations.

Rupali Ganguly reacts to controversy revolving her personal life

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, when asked about her views on the controversy surrounding her personal life, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly said, "If I tell you that these things don't affect me, then I'd be lying. Of course, such things affect us. We are humans, after all. It hurts when someone passes even a tiny comment behind our back."

She added, "The ones who love me will continue doing so. Achhe karam karte jao, achhi cheeze aap ke saath aaj nahi toh kal zaroor hongi (Keep doing good deeds and good things will happen to you today or in future) ... Everyone goes through rough phases, bad things do happen, but eventually, the truth always wins."

Feud between Rupali Ganguly and her step-daughter

It all began after Esha's 2020 post resurfaced on internet and went viral. In her post, Esha alleged that Rupali Ganguly was responsible for breaking her mother and father Ashwin K's marriage. She also claimed that Rupali would threaten Esha and her mother. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha said, "I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter now X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom. I feel like that was a lot of trauma I had to deal with and suffer with and my mom did too. We suffered a lot, and we don’t have that exposure as she does.”

This was followed by Rupali Ganguly sending a ₹50 crore defamation notice to Esha stating that her actions have "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses." Soon after this, Rupali's step-daughter deleted all posts on her social media handles related to Rupali and made her Instagram account private.