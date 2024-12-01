Menu Explore
Days after sending 50 crore defamation notice to stepdaughter Esha Verma, Rupali Ganguly vacations in Goa with husband

BySantanu Das
Dec 01, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Rupali Ganguly sent a ₹50 crore defamation notice to her stepdaughter after she shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about her half-brother Rudransh.

Rupali Ganguly is embroiled in a family feud after her stepdaughter Esha Verma claimed that she broke her mother’s marriage. Now, it seems the Anupamaa actor is ready to take a break from the ongoing controversy, as her latest Instagram Stories suggested that she is currently vacationing in Goa with her husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh. (Also read: Rupali Ganguly's shares cryptic post amid ongoing feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma: ‘Have to prove…’)

Rupali Ganguly vacations with husband Aswin K Verma and son Rudraansh.
Rupali vacations amid feud with stepdaughter

Rupali vacations amid feud with stepdaughter

Rupali took to her Instagram Stories to share Ashwin's latest post, in which she was seen posing with him and son Rudransh. In the caption, Ashwin wrote: “Down the memory lane…#relax mode, vacation mode on…@tajhotels #tajaguada.”

Ashwin had also shared pictures from their flight together, in which Rupali clicked a bunch of selfies with him seated beside him. Rudransh was seated in the row behind them and smiled in one of the pictures. In the caption, he wrote: “Family time.”

More details

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma, through social media posts and interviews, had accused the actor of having an extra marital affair with her father, Ashwin K Verma while he was married to her mother Sapna. According to Esha, her mother, Sapna and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. 26-year-old Esha lives in New Jersey, USA. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. He married Rupali in 2013. They have a son.

Rupali then sent her a defamation notice to the tune of 50 crore. After that, Esha deleted the video and made her account private. "These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity,” said Rupali's lawyer to Hindustan Times. Rupali's lawyer also said that Esha is yet to respond to the notice.


