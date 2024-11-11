Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Breaking| Rupali Ganguly sends defamation notice to the tune of 50 crores to stepdaughter Esha Verma

ByRishabh Suri
Nov 11, 2024 09:05 PM IST

Actor Rupali Ganguly, accused by her stepdaughter Esha Verma of multiple things, has now sent a defamation notice via her lawyer Sana Raees Khan.

Actor Rupali Ganguly, HT City has learnt, has sent a defamation notice to her stepdaughter Esha Verma, who has accused her of having an extra marital affair with her father, Ashwin K Verma.

Esha Verma (R), with Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma, her father (L)
Esha Verma (R), with Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma, her father (L)

Sana Raees Khan, Ganguly's lawyer, tells us, “We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali Ganguly firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //