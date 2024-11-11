Breaking| Rupali Ganguly sends defamation notice to the tune of 50 crores to stepdaughter Esha Verma

Actor Rupali Ganguly, HT City has learnt, has sent a defamation notice to her stepdaughter Esha Verma, who has accused her of having an extra marital affair with her father, Ashwin K Verma. Esha Verma (R), with Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma, her father (L)

Sana Raees Khan, Ganguly's lawyer, tells us, “We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali Ganguly firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity.”