Rupali Ganguly's shares cryptic post amid ongoing feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma: ‘Have to prove…’

Rupali’s Insta post

On Friday afternoon, Rupali took to her Instagram story to re-share a post. In the message, Rupali asserts that she "has to prove nothing" to anyone, seemingly addressing the rumours and controversies surrounding her personal life.

The post read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone."

The picture along with the quote shows a caricature of a girl relaxing on a bean bag, enjoying a drink. Rupali also added Blackpink’s Lisa’s popular track Money, along with the story.

Rupali's Insta post.

About the family feud

It all began after an old 2020 post from Esha resurfaced on social media, and went viral. In the post, Esha made allegations against Rupali accusing her of breaking Ashwin K Verma’s marriage. She claimed that Rupali would threaten Esha and her mother. On November 10, Esha shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about her half-brother Rudransh.

After that, Ashwin issued a statement, clarifying that Rupali had nothing to do with his divorce. Rupali also sent her a defamation notice to the tune of ₹50 crore. After that, Esha deleted the video and made her Instagram account private.

According to Esha, her mother, Sapna and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. 26-year-old Esha lives in New Jersey, USA. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. He married Rupali in 2013. They have a son Rudransh.

Esha has yet to respond to the defamation notice, though she has deleted her Instagram post. Speaking with News18, Rupali's lawyer, Sana, revealed that the actor decided to send Esha the defamation notice. She added that Esha's "false and malicious allegations" have "caused immense emotional distress and mental anguish" to Rupali.