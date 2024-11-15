Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter says ‘we’re more protected in US’ after actor slapped a 50 crore defamation notice

Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma has taken a step back from social media and has asked her followers not to bring up her recent feud with Rupali. In her latest video post, as per Pinkvilla, Esha said she would be offline for a while but thanked everyone for their support. This comes days after Rupali slapped a ₹50 crore defamation notice against her for her damning posts on social media and interviews to the media about the actor. Ashwin Verma, Esha Verma and Rupali Ganguly during happier times.

Esha's first post since notice

In her latest post, Esha said, “Hi everybody. It’s Esha here, and I just want to say thank you all for being so kind, supportive, and sweet. It means the world to me. I’m going to be private for a little bit for my own sake. We’re just moving forward from here (sic).” It should be noted that Esha's Instagram account is now on private mode. She plans on removing anyone who posts negative things about her there.

Esha, who currently lives in New Jersey, is hopeful that the defamation suit won't affect her there. "And just to remind everybody, I’m in America so things are a little bit different here, and we’re more protected. And whatever it is, I just want to say this community we’re building is so beautiful and I’ve been looking at everyone’s profiles. There’s so much great energy. And if you’re going to be negative, I’m just gonna block you or take you off, just letting you know. But sending so much love. You guys should be so proud of yourselves. You are incredible (sic).”

She added, “I might be a bit limited in my responses as I’ll be offline for a while. I’d love to chat with you all, so don’t hesitate to reach out. Just know I won’t discuss certain topics, so please be mindful of that (sic).”

What happeened?

Recently, an old post from 2020 resurfaced on social media in which Esha had spoken about the abuse and disrespect she and her mother faced at the hands of Rupali, who is now married to her dad Ashwin. In multiple posts and interviews earlier this month, Esha doubled down on her accusations, even blaming Rupali for her parents' split.

Rupali did not respond to her comments but slapped her with a defamation notice. Ganguly, according to the notice, was ‘shocked and deeply disturbed’ as she came across the accusations, when she had in fact helped Esha in her acting aspirations.

“Our client did not anticipate such a malicious attack from you, as she always treated you well during your visits to India. Our client extended opportunities for you to break into the Indian entertainment industry with assistance from her and her husband. You were provided with numerous photoshoots and auditions…” it read.