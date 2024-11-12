Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter makes Insta account private, deletes video against actor after 50 crore defamation notice

Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin Verma and stepdaughter of Rupali Ganguly, has taken a few steps after the actor sent her a defamation notice to the tune of ₹50 crore. On Monday, Esha shared a long video on Instagram in which she levelled several allegations against Ashwin and Rupali. Hours after that, she got the notice. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly sends defamation notice to the tune of ₹50 crores to stepdaughter Esha Verma) Esha Verma has been speaking against Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma.

Esha reacts after Rupali's defamation notice

Now, as on Tuesday morning, Hindustan Times found out that Esha had deleted the said video. She has also made her Instagram account private. At the time of writing this article, Esha had shared 139 posts, has 15.8K followers and is following 3554 people.

What did Esha say about Rupali, Ashwin

In her now-deleted video, Esha had said, "I stood up against my bullies. My true bullies in my life. Not only did they hurt someone who I truly love - my mother; they chose to hurt me. They chose not to acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticise me, and pick on my insecurities so I wouldn't feel good about myself. They never apologised to me, either publicly or personally. What hurt me the most was the response from my own father, how he chose to mock mental health."

She also added, “The wounds that you have healed open up again, especially when you have to see them in the media. I have avoided it, but sometimes it catches your attention. And then it hurts again and again and again, especially when you build your character and career off of lies and hurting someone else. And not once feel guilty about it.

Esha also talked about her stepbrother

Esha had also spoken about Ashwin and Rupali’s son, Rudransh. “I apologise truly if it hurt someone else especially to my little brother. I didn’t intend for any of that to happen and I have so much love for you. I hope papa is being the dad for you, that he couldn’t be for me and our sister."

Why did Rupali take the step

On Monday, Sana Raees Khan, Rupali's lawyer, told Hindustan Times, “We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity, and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity.”

About Verma family

According to Esha, her mother, Sapna and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008. 26-year-old Esha lives in New Jersey, USA. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. He married Rupali in 2013. They have a son.