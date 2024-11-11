Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter calls her, dad Ashwin Verma ‘true bullies’: They chose to abandon me, pick on insecurities

Esha Verma has spoken about her father, Ashwin Verma, and her stepmother-actor, Rupali Ganguly, calling them “true bullies”. Taking to Instagram, Esha posted an emotional video in which she blamed her father for not protecting her during her growing-up years and mocking her mental health. She also said that both Rupali and Ashiwn abandoned, criticised, and even picked on her insecurities. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha claims actor hit her mom, calls dad ‘very abusive man’) Esha Verma spoke about Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma.

Esha says Rupali, Ashiwn never apologised to her

Esha said, "I may be 26 now, but the pain and memories, they still stick. And even though things are in the past, it affects your future and present. I realised that from all of this, I stood up against my bullies. My true bullies in my life. Not only did they hurt someone who I truly love - my mother; they chose to hurt me. They chose not to acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticise me, and pick on my insecurities so I wouldn't feel good about myself. They never apologised to me, either publicly or personally. What hurt me the most was the response from my own father, how he chose to mock mental health. He didn’t protect me from the mean comments that were happening, nor did he protect me in my entire life. And that hurts truly.”

Esha criticises Rupali

Esha also blamed Rupali for building her "character and career off of lies and hurting someone else". She added, “The wounds that you have healed open up again, especially when you have to see them in the media. I have avoided it, but sometimes it catches your attention. And then it hurts again and again and again, especially when you build your character and career off of lies and hurting someone else. And not once feel guilty about it. So I didn’t expect any response, nor did I expect any change, nor did I want anything in return. But taking accountability for your actions and then ignoring it like nothing ever happened, there you go. That’s your response to me for the last 24 years of my life.”

She continued, "I'm not encouraging anybody to pick sides and I'm not encouraging anyone to hurl any type of abusive language or negative language to either parties...I don’t have a PR team. I don't have anybody. It was just me speaking up for me and my own story."

Esha aplogised to Ashwin, Rupali’s son

Esha also spoke about Ashwin and Rupali’s son, Rudransh, apologising to him and hoping that Ashiwn would be a better father to him. “I apologise if it hurt anyone in the process. Misinformation has been thrown into some of the articles, and I couldn't take it back. I apologise truly if it hurt someone else especially to my little brother. I didn’t intend for any of that to happen and I have so much love for you. I hope papa is being the dad for you, that he couldn’t be for me and our sister. But the thing is that I have a different experience than both of you."

Esha says she felt unsafe around Rupali

Esha blamed Ashwin for shutting her down. She also said she felt unsafe around Rupali. She added, "We all grew up as only children, and what hurts the most is that the three of us don’t even have a picture together to this day. That was our father’s responsibility to bring us together, but instead, he didn't do that. I don't know if he is watching this but a letter or a message to my papa. I'm sorry this had to go this far. But you have never apologised to me ever no did you listen. You always shut me down. I felt unsafe around her especially. I tried to open up to you and you would never take my side. I thought I was you little girl. Growing up I told everyone about you, my friends and family that I want to be just like him when I grow up, a filmmaker. You never encouraged that either."

Esha concluded her video by saying that "this was not revenge". In her message for Ashwin, she said that had he "handled the situation properly, then it wouldn't have gotten this far". She also said that Ashwin and Rupali "deserve each other".

Rupali married Ashwin in 2013. They have a son. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriage. 26-year-old Esha lives in New Jersey, USA. According to her, her mother and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008.